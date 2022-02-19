Celina man charged in death of toddler who ingested meth

Feb. 18—CELINA — A Celina man has been indicted by a Mercer County grand jury on charges related to the death of an infant more than two years ago.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey on Friday, Feb. 18, announced the conclusion of the investigation into the death of 2-year-old Ezra Siegrist at 61 S. High Street, Montezuma.

Grey reported that on Feb. 11, 2020, Mercer County dispatch received a call that a young child was lying face down and unresponsive. The child was administered CPR and then transported by EMS to Mercer Health, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An autopsy determined that Ezra died of methamphetamine intoxication, and Mercer County Coroner Dr. Timothy Heinrichs ruled the death a homicide.

Mercer County detectives began an investigation into the death to determine how the toddler ingested the methamphetamine. At the conclusion of the investigation, the case was turned over to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office for review. Mercer County Prosecutor Matt Fox then presented the case to the grand jury this week.

The grand jury returned an indictment in connection with Ezra's death against Brandon Edwards, 29, of Celina. He was charged with two counts of suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, first- and third-degree felonies; two counts of felony child endangering and two misdemeanor counts of child endangering; a misdemeanor count of domestic violence, and a fifth-degree felony charge of aggravated possession of drugs.

According to records, Edwards was living at the residence at the time and was in a relationship with the child's mother.

Edwards was arrested on Friday by Mercer County Sheriff's deputies and is being held in the Mercer County jail awaiting a court appearance.