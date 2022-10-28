Celina man facing animal abuse, child porn charges

A Celina man is facing federal charges for alleged animal abuse and possession of child pornography.

Lucas Vanwoert, 25, was indicted Friday on two counts of possession and transportation of child pornography and one count of transportation of obscene materials and creating an animal crush video, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Ohio.

>> Groundbreaking ceremony held for new YMCA at former Good Samaritan site

Vanwoert is accused of creating an animal crush video with the intention of distributing it in August 2022.

A month later, authorities executed a search warrant on his Celina residence. During the search, several electronic devices were seized. Both animal crush videos and child pornography were found on the devices, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Ohio described an animal crush video as “any photograph, motion picture, film, video or digital recording, or electronic image that depicts actual conduct in which one or more living non-human mammals, birds, reptiles, or amphibians is intentionally crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled or otherwise subjected to serious bodily injury, or bestiality and is obscene.”







