Celine Dion ‘doesn’t have control of her muscles’ as she battles stiff person syndrome

Celine Dion’s sister has given fans an update on the singer’s ill-health, suggesting she “doesn’t have control of her muscles” as she battles stiff person syndrome.

The Canadian superstar, 55, confirmed a year ago she had been diagnosed with a debilitating neurological disorder known as stiff person syndrome (SPS).

SPS causes rigidity in the torso and limbs, with symptoms including muscle spasms.

The incurable condition has impacted Dion’s ability to perform. Over the past 12 months, Dion has been forced to cancel all of her forthcoming tour dates due to the condition.

Dion’s older sister Claudette has given Canadian site 7Jours an update on her sister’s health.

In a recent interview, she said: “She works hard, but she doesn't have control of her muscles. What pains me is that she has always been disciplined. She always worked hard. Mom always told her, ‘You’re going to do this right, you’re going to do this right.’”

Speaking about her return to the stage, Dion added: “It’s certain that, in our dreams and in hers, the idea is to return to the stage. In which state? I do not know. The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me.”

Dion said the family had been struggling to find adequate treatment for the singer as the condition is so rare.

“Since it’s one case in millions, scientists didn’t do that much research, because it didn’t affect that many people.”

Last December, Dion first told the world of her condition as she cancelled her tour dates.

Then in May, she pulled the plug on the rest of her world tour – with the Canadian musician saying that she was “working really hard to build back my strength”.

She added: “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again.”