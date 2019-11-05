Celine Just Launched a New Fragrance Line That Already Has its Own Store

Click here to read the full article.

When Hedi Slimane took the reigns of beloved French brand Celine at the start of 2018, he announced massive changes. Besides adding menswear to the docket, Slimane also wanted to broaden the label’s offerings beyond ready-to-wear and leather goods. Now, Celine’s debut fragrance line offers a bigger glimpse into what he has in store. And it’s so good it already has its own boutique.

Dubbed Haute Parfumerie, the collection consists of nine fragrances developed with Slimane to capture a specific memory. Though distinct, all of them share a signature, vintage-inspired powdery note which nods to the 70s––one of the designer’s most consistent aesthetic touchstones.

But this isn’t the first time Slimane has developed a capsule of scents. This also marks 15 years since he created the perfume collection for Christian Dior Homme where he spent seven years as its creative director following his time at Yves Saint Laurent.

Known for overseeing every aspect of a brand down to the smallest detail, it should come as no surprise that Slimane paid as much attention to the perfume bottles as he did to the juice housed within. Each modernist glass vessel has a rectangular shape crafted by master glassblowers in the hopes of supporting traditional French glassmaking. Those bottles are in turn placed within elegantly textured paper boxes embossed with the house type and finished with a black ribbon.

If that doesn’t sound quite exclusive enough, Celine has customization options galore. How about housing your fragrance within a black alligator cover? Or placing multiple bottles inside a tawny calfskin case that secures with a slender gold-tone metal lock? And because the brand has truly thought of everything, you can find these perched next to Maison items, which include leather toiletry bags, combs and playing cards all given the same luxurious treatment.

Smell the stellar scents for yourself at the standalone store on Rue-Saint Honoré in the heart of Paris, or purchase them on the brand’s website.

