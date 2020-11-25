Cell Analysis Market Size USD 22,900.64 Million by 2025 at CAGR 7.71% | Valuates Reports

·8 min read

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cell Analysis Market is Segmented by Product( Cell Counters, Cell Microarrays, Flow Cytometry Products, High-Content Screening Systems, Microscopes, QPCR Products, and Spectrophotometers. ), by Process ( Cell Counting & Quality Control, Cell Identification, Cell Interaction, Cell Proliferation, Cell Signaling Pathway/Signal Transduction, Cell Structure Study, Cell Viability, Single-Cell Analysis, and Target Identification & Validation), by End-Users (Cell Culture Collection Repositories, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, and Contract Research Organizations.). This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Pharmaceuticals & Biotech Category. It also covers Global & Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2025.

Valuates_Reports_Logo
Valuates_Reports_Logo

The Global Cell Analysis Market size is expected to grow from USD 14,662.46 Million in 2019 to USD 22,900.64 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.71%.

Major factors driving cell analysis market size are ongoing technological advancements, increasing government funding for cell-based research and the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Cell Analysis Market:

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE CELL ANALYSIS MARKET SIZE

Recent advances in the OMIC method in terms of technology, precision, size, and timelines have made it possible to comprehensively study the transcriptome and genome at the individual cellular level. Also, technical developments in single-cell manipulation and amplification techniques have led to the launch of high-throughput assay technologies, thereby driving cell analysis market size growth.

Growing incidences of chronic diseases and other health conditions are fueling the cell analysis market size. In order to provide easy and private care procedures, people demand personalized medication, stimulating the growth of the market. The growing geriatric population is also an attribute that drives the cell analysis market size.

Furthermore, raising awareness among individuals about the diagnosis and treatment procedures coupled with increasing healthcare expenditure, especially in urban areas, is expected to propel the cell analysis market size during the forecast period.

Increased government spending in the life sciences field and the rapid growth of biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to further fuel the cell analysis market size.

The high cost of cell analysis tools and a lack of trained professionals are expected to hamper the industry's growth.

View Report Details Before Purchasing :

CELL ANALYSIS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest cell analysis market share during the forecast period. The dominance of North America is attributed to the existence of a favorable business climate, increased government funding through grants, an increasing number of research activities, an increasing number of drug discovery initiatives by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies in the US and the strong presence of key players in this region.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The presence of a large patient population (particularly in China and India), increased R&D investment and growth in the outsourcing of drug discovery services to Asian CROs are key factors driving the growth of cell analysis market size in the Asia-Pacific region.

Inquire for Regional Report:

CELL ANALYSIS MARKET SEGMENTS

Based on Product, the Cell Analysis Market studied across

  • Cell Counters,

  • Cell Microarrays,

  • Flow Cytometry Products,

  • High-Content Screening Systems,

  • Microscopes,

  • QPCR Products, and

  • Spectrophotometers.

Based on Process, the Cell Analysis Market studied across

  • Cell Counting & Quality Control,

  • Cell Identification,

  • Cell Interaction,

  • Cell Proliferation,

  • Cell Signaling Pathway/Signal Transduction,

  • Cell Structure Study,

  • Cell Viability,

  • Single-Cell Analysis, and

  • Target Identification & Validation.

Based on End User, the Cell Analysis Market studied across

  • Cell Culture Collection Repositories,

  • Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories,

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies,

  • Research Institutes, and

  • Contract Research Organizations.

Who are the Major Vendors in the Global Cell Analysis Market?

Agilent Technologies Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, BioStatus Limited, Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec, Olympus Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc, Promega Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Tecan Trading AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact :

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact :

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

Single-Cell Analysis Market - The global Single-Cell Analysis market size is projected to reach USD 3992.2 Million by 2026, from USD 2127.9 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2021-2026.

Advances in molecular techniques that resulted in greater precision, the ability to conduct multiple omics tests in one cell, and automation have minimized the barriers to single-cell analysis techniques being applied throughout different end-use settings. As a result, companies are investing in the introduction of innovative solutions to accelerate the detection and quantification of research programs of genetic information in individual cells, thus contributing to the growth of single-cell analysis market size.

Compared with other similar industries, such as genomics and sequencing, the single-cell analysis industry is still in its infancy stage. Several commercial players, however, are investing in developing solutions. This element can be regarded in the coming years as a lucrative chance for revenue generation.

Cell Counting Market - The global Cell Counting market size is projected to reach USD 10120 Million by 2026, from USD 8063.8 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of cell counting market size are, increasing funding for cell-based research, increasing occurrence of chronic and infectious diseases, the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, developing enhanced solutions and improved image analysis, and the use of high-throughput flow cytometry and automated hematology analyzers.

Cell Surface Markers Market - The global Cell Surface Markers market size is projected to reach USD 630.6 Million by 2026, from USD 481.7 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by players for the period 2015-2020.

Cell Structure Probes Market - Cell Structure Probes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type (Lysosomes Stains, Golgi Stains, Membrane Stains, Cytosol Stains, Endoplasmic Reticulum Stains, Actin Stains, Nucleus Stains, Mitochondria Stains.), by Application (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Contract Research Organizations, Others) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2026.

Cell Cycle Analysis Market - Cell Cycle Analysis Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type (Software, Instruments, Consumables, Others), by Application (Diagnosis, Research, Therapeutics, Others) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2026.

Cell Analysis Instruments Market - Cell Analysis Instruments Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type (Animal Cells, Microbial Cells, Human Cells), by Application (Hospitals, Research Institutes, Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology Companies) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2026.

Cancer Cell Analysis Market - Cancer Cell Analysis Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type (Instruments, Consumables, Reagents), by Application (Cancer Research Centers, Cancer Hospital, Surgical Centers, Clinics) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2026.

Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market - Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market size is expected to grow from USD 6,356.88 Million in 2019 to USD 14,485.68 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.71%.

The Global Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Product (Consumables and Instruments), by type (Animal Cells and Human Cells), by Source (Adipose Tissue, Bone Marrow, and Cord Blood/Embryonic Stem Cells.), by Application (Biomolecule Isolation, Cancer Research, In Vitro Diagnostics, Stem Cell Research, and Tissue Regeneration & Regenerative Medicine), by Technique (Centrifugation-Based Cell Isolation, Filtration-Based Cell Isolation, and Surface Marker-Based Cell Isolation), by End-User(Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, and Research Laboratories & Institutes) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2026.

To see the full list of related reports on the Cell Analysis

