The cell culturemarket is projected to reach USD 33.1 billion by 2025 from USD 19.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.8%
during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the growing awareness about the benefits of cell culture-based vaccines, increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), funding for cell-based research, growing preference for single-use technologies, and the launch of advanced cell culture products.
On the other hand, the high cost of cell biology research and the lack of proper infrastructure for cell-based research activities are the major factors restraining this market’s growth.
Based on product, the consumables segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.
Based on product, the cell culture market is segmented into equipment and consumables.The consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The dominant share and high growth of the consumables segment can be attributed to the repeated purchase of consumables and increased funding for cell-based research.
Based onapplication, thebiopharmaceutical productionsegment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on application, the cell culture market is categorized into biopharmaceutical production, stem cell research, diagnostics, drug screening & development, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, and other applications. The biopharmaceutical production application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The high growth of this segment is attributed to the commercial expansion of major pharmaceutical companies, growing regulatory approvals for the production of cell culture-based vaccines, and the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).
Pharmaceutical &Biotechnology companies end user segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the cell culture market during the forecast period
Based on end users, the cell culture market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, hospitals and diagnostic centers, and cell banks. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growing use of single-use technologies, the increasing number of regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines, and the presence of a large number of pharmaceutical players in this market are some of the factors driving the cell culture market for this end user segment
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the cell culture market in 2019
In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the cell culture market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to thegrowing regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines, technological advancements, and growth in the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries in the region are the key factors driving the growth of the cell culture market in North America
Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:
• By Company Type – Tier 1–36%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–19%
• By Designation – C-level–33%, Director-level–40%, Others–27%
• By Region – North America–36%, Europe–28%, AsiaPacific–19%, Latin America-9%, Middle East and Africa–8%
Key players in the cell culturemarket
The key players operating in the cell culturemarketincludeThermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Eppendorf (Germany), HiMedia Laboratories (India), Sartorius AG (Germany), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (US), InvivoGen (US), CellGenix GmbH (Germany), SeraCare Life Sciences Incorporation (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Solida Biotech GmBH (Germany), Caisson Labs Inc. (US), Cellexus Ltd, (UK), PIERRE GUÉRIN (France), Applikon Biotechnology BV (Netherlands), WISENT Inc. (Canada), Koh Jin-Bio Co., Ltd. (Japan), PAN-Biotech GmbH (Germany), and Infors AG (Switzerland).
