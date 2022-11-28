Cell phone captures Mauna Loa volcano eruption
Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, has started to erupt for the first time in nearly four decades, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby. (Nov. 28)
Waves of orange, glowing lava and smoky ash erupted Monday from the world’s largest active volcano and people living on Hawaii’s Big Island were warned to be ready should debris threaten communities. The eruption of Mauna Loa wasn't immediately threatening towns, but officials told residents to be ready for worse. Many weren’t living there when Mauna Loa last erupted 38 years ago.
The world's largest active Volcano has erupted in Hawaii - raising alert levels for nearby communities.Footage shows the glowing lava from the caldera illuminating the night sky red.Local authorities have said that the flow of lava is contained and hillside communities are not at risk.The volcano Mauna Loa is situated on Hawaii's Big Island and hasn't erupted since 1984.SWNS
The world’s largest active volcano last erupted in 1984, experts say.
Emergency officials say ash and Pele’s hair could blanket parts of the island.
Here’s the latest for Monday, November 28: Houston residents under water boil order; Gunman pleads guilty to killing 10 in Buffalo grocery; Hawaii volcano erupts; White House holiday decorations on display.
As Hawaii's governor, David Ige faced a volcanic eruption that destroyed 700 homes, protests blocking construction of a cutting-edge multibillion-dollar telescope and a false alert about an incoming ballistic missile. During the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism shut down and Hawaii's unemployment rate soared to 22.4%. Crisis response is one way to sum up the Democrat's eight years leading Hawaii, which are due to wrap up when his successor, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, is inaugurated on Dec. 5.
Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began to erupt for the first time in decades late Sunday night. Lava flows were contained, and no communities were reportedly threatened.
Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, started erupting Sunday night, the U.S. Geological Survey said as it raised the alert level for the volcano from an "advisory" to a "warning."
As Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano awakens from a decades-long slumber, officials are not only warning those in the area about ash fall and airborne gases but also the potential for volcanic glass fibers known as "Pele's Hair."
The world's largest active volcano is erupting in Hawaii for the first time in 38 years.
Thermal camera footage shows Mauna Loa eruptionThe video shows thermal camera footage of the onset of the #MaunaLoa eruption from the volcano's summit. The temperature in degrees C is shown by the colored scale bar on the right. USGS
