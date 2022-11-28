Cell phone captures Mauna Loa volcano eruption

SYFY

Taking over for one of the most beloved directors all time for one of the most beloved franchises of all time can't be an easy task. But it's exactly the position James Mangold (Logan, Ford v Ferrari) found himself in when Lucasfilm tapped him for the currently-untitled fifth (and most likely final) chapter in the saga of pop culture's favorite archaeologist/adventurer/college teacher — Indiana Jones. While Steven Spielberg opted not to return as director, he did remain on board as an executive