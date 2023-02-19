Cell Phone GPS System Reveals Dayonte Resiles’ Location
Although Dayonte Resiles alleged he was in Atlanta during Jill Halliburton Su's murder, his phone proved otherwise.
Although Dayonte Resiles alleged he was in Atlanta during Jill Halliburton Su's murder, his phone proved otherwise.
"So true to the book and such a beautiful and powerful movie. I don't know why this movie gets slept on."
From "Mystic River" to "Dementia 13," horror's foremost living literary icon is also an outspoken cinephile. These are the movies he likes, including adaptations of King classics "Stand by Me" and "The Shawshank Redemption."
Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician, is calling for an end to the “cover-up” of President Biden's health, saying the details left out of his physical are "alarming."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly undecided about attending the coronation this spring amid worries it will be a toxic environment.
Rupert Murdoch privately described pro-Trump election fraud claims as "damaging" and "crazy," according to a new court filing.
"She's unbelievable...she made a total, absolute fool of herself," said Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.).
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat singer Kelsea Ballerini didn't leave much to the imagination when she wore a sheer dress at New York Fashion Week.
Donald Trump's son echoed right-wing talking points about the Democratic senator, prompting Greene to point out that Fetterman is hospitalized with clinical depression.
Cyclone Freddy's powerhouse strength and expansive track covers Canada's entire width, potentially up to 8,000 kilometres long. The storm may also break cyclone energy records in the coming days.
The Indonesian man could be jailed up to 15 years if found guilty. What drove him to commit this crime? Read for more details.
‘At this time, we believe he acted alone. His motive is not yet known,’ governor says
Early in Super Bowl week, representatives of an Arizona hotel owned by Marriott informed NFL Network of a misconduct complaint made by an unnamed employee about Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin. It resulted in Irvin being removed from the Super Bowl coverage both at NFL Network and ESPN. Irvin reacted swiftly, filing a $100 [more]
What to know about the site.
"I only just learned about this at age 30 and I’m still kinda mad it wasn’t talked about at any point earlier in my life."
Jennifer Lopez, 53, danced in blue lingerie on Instagram for Valentine’s Day. She wore a blue Intimissi lingerie set. Plus, details on her skincare routine.
The 30,500 square-foot home, with 12 bedrooms and 20 baths, is set on 6.2 acres in North Beverly Park, an exclusive gated community in Los Angeles
Former President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia, a statement from The Carter Center confirmed Saturday. After a series of short hospital stays, the statement said, Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.” Carter was a little-known Georgia governor when he began his bid for the presidency ahead of the 1976 election.
Wade yelled advice to the singer ahead of their team's narrow victory in Salt Lake City on Friday.
Petr Pavel, former NATO general who won the Czech presidential election in January 2023 and will assume his duties in March, believes that the West must be careful in calling for Russia's defeat in order to avoid undesirable scenarios of such a defeat.
Prosecutors rested their case against Alex Murdaugh by introducing several important new pieces of evidence, including an exhaustive timeline of the night of the murders.View Entire Post ›