New 'cell phone lot' offers quicker access for drivers picking up passengers at airport

WARWICK − Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport has moved its "cell phone lot," where drivers can wait for a phone call from arriving passengers before going to the curb to pick them up, to a new location within the airport.

Unlike other parking options at the airport, drivers can wait with their cars in the cell phone lot for free, about a minute away from the curb where passengers exit the terminal.

Although the new lot has an address of 2200 Post Rd. it can't be entered directly from Post Road. To reach it from Post Road south of the airport, take a right into the airport entrance before reaching the overpass for the Airport Connector. From north of the airport, turn left after the overpass. After entering the airport, follow signs for the cell phone lot.

When coming from Interstate 95, follow the Airport Connector onto airport property and turn right at the first light.

The new lot has space for 52 vehicles, compared to the old lot, at 2282 Post Rd., which had 35.

The lot does not have restroom facilities, though adding them is under consideration.

The airport has no current plans to offer refreshments at the lot.

While the lot is open to anyone picking passengers up at the airport, drivers for ride-hailing services, such as Uber and Lyft, are required to use the cell phone lot while waiting for passengers.

