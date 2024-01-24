Cell phone, man's damaged truck eyed in fatal 2023 hit-and-run in Augusta County

STAUNTON — It's been eight months since a Staunton man was killed in a hit-and-run on Parkersburg Turnpike in the county, and a suspect still remains at-large.

However, Virginia State Police continue to investigate, according to recent documents filed in Augusta County Circuit Court.

On the night of May 24 near Petersburg Turnpike and Pine Tree Lane, a vehicle headed east toward Staunton struck 42-year-old Ricky C. Dickey, who died at the scene.

"At this stage of the investigation, the suspect vehicle is believed to have been a maroon or red truck or SUV," Virginia State Police said in a press release following the fatal hit-and-run. "The vehicle will have damage to its right front headlight, front turn signal, and/or both."

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed Jan. 4, an unknown man found a cell phone on the ground at the scene the next day. He took the device to the nearby Swoope Volunteer Fire Company. In December, Virginia State Police issued a press release requesting the public's assistance in locating the man who discovered the phone.

"State Police would like to talk with this individual to determine exactly where the phone was found in proximity to the fatal crash site," the release said. "The gentleman did not provide his name when he dropped off the phone and is not believed to be responsible for or involved with the crash."

Authorities were quickly able to match the phone to an Augusta County man, the recent affidavit said, leading police to contact him shortly after the fatal hit-and-run. He told police his phone fell off a work truck. Three days after the fatality, a state police investigator identified a Honda pickup as belonging to the same man and said it was the truck suspected in the hit-and-run. The vehicle was located at a local storage facility where the Augusta County man was seen inspecting damage to the Honda pickup.

The News Leader is not naming the man because he hasn't been charged. Court records show he has past criminal charges, including four convictions for driving after being declared a habitual offender. He was also convicted on drug charges in 2003, 2013 and 2018, and has spent several years behind bars, according to court records.

Anyone with a tip concerning the May hit-and-run or the cell phone found at the scene is asked to call the Virginia State Police Area 17 Office in Staunton at (540) 885-2142 or contact the state police by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

