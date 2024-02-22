Cell phone service outage: 911 call centers report few issues in Cincinnati area

Cincinnati area 911 centers have been largely unaffected by the nationwide cell phone outage Thursday.

While some departments across the country were advising people to text 911 using a WiFi connection, three of the largest centers around Cincinnati reported Thursday morning that they were conducting business as usual.

Texting 911 is a service that is available in much of the area. Officials said those in need of emergency services are welcome to use it.

Officials at the Hamilton County Communication Center said its services were not affected and that it did not see an influx of "Rapid SOS" calls.

Some phones automatically go into SOS mode when disconnected from normal cell service. The SOS mode only allows for calls to 911.

San Francisco officials reported that some people in that area may be unable to call 911, but also reminded citizens to not use 911 as a test to see if their phones are working.

In Upper Arlington, Ohio, the outage affected some fire alarm systems as well.

A nationwide AT&T cellular outage is affecting fire alarms in #UpperArlington where the Fire Division may not be notified of an activation. It's unclear how long this situation will last. Therefore, any fire alarms should be followed up with a 911 call for the foreseeable future. pic.twitter.com/Xd8plvH85M — City of Upper Arlington (@CityofUA) February 22, 2024

At the Butler County Dispatch Center, officials said there were no problems but a few people had called in trying to figure out why their phones were working. Dispatchers were unable to offer much assistance with that problem.

The Butler County Regional Dispatch Center ( 9COM) is fully aware that there are nationwide cellular outages occurring with Verizon, AT&T and other service providers. The Butler County Regional Dispatch Center (9COM) is fully operational.



Please avoid using 9-1-1 for… — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) February 22, 2024

The Kenton County Emergency Communication Center also reported that operations there are normal.

Downdetector, a website that tracks different online services, began reporting widespread outages for AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Cricket Wireless on Thursday morning.

