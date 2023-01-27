A cell phone was recording their Bellingham home. Man arrested for voyeurism

A Bellingham man was being held without bail at the Whatcom County Jail after his arrest on a sex offense in the Columbia neighborhood.

Andrew Michael Brim, 42, was booked into jail at 5:58 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, on a charge of first-degree voyeurism, according to the Bellingham Police Department’s online activity log.

“(Suspect) arrested and booked into the Whatcom County Jail for voyeurism 1st degree after (the victim) found a cell phone on their fence recording their residence,” the log entry said.

The incident was reported at a house in the 2800 block of Walnut Street.

Brim was scheduled for an appearance Friday afternoon, Jan. 27, in Whatcom County Superior Court.