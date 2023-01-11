Cell phone stops bullet, man then pulls knife and kills shooter in dispute over woman

DAYTONA BEACH - A man shot early Wednesday during a fight over a woman was saved when the bullet struck a cell phone in his pocket, and he then fatally stabbed the shooter.

"He was saved by his cellphone," said Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young in a telephone interview. "The bullet struck the cellphone that he had in his pants pocket."

The stabbing victim and shooter was identified as Devin Strickland, 21, Young said. Strickland was the woman's boyfriend. The other man was the woman's ex-boyfriend, Daytona Beach police said.

The fight occurred at 12:52 a.m. at a home on Shady Place in Daytona Beach, the chief said,

Young said a woman at the home had her boyfriend and her ex-boyfriend there when a fight broke out.

The men got into an altercation during which the current boyfriend fired a gun at the ex-boyfriend. The cellphone in the ex-boyfriend's pocket stopped the bullet, Young said.

"In response to those shots being fired, a knife was pulled out and the victim was stabbed," Young said.

The case is under investigation but Young said it appears the ex-boyfriend stabbed Strickland to protect himself.

"Right now that incident is being ruled as self-defense," Young said.

