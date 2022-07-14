Cell phone theft leads to robbery charge

Jul. 13—TUPELO — A Lee County man has been charged with armed robbery after allegedly stealing a phone at knifepoint.

Tupelo police were called to the Town House Motel at 931 South Gloster Street July 7 for a disturbance. The victim said a man wielding a knife stole his cell phone. During the altercation, the victim was cut on the arm. The suspect had fled before police arrived.

Two days later, the suspect, Derrick Moore, 34, of Tupelo, was spotted by officers as he left and apartment in the 1600 block of Lockridge Street. Moore ran from police but was captured without further incident after a short foot pursuit.

During his initial court appearance July 11, he was formally charged with armed robbery and Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond at $100,000.

