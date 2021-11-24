Cell phone, vehicle of missing Vero Lake Estates man found; 'foul play' suspected in disappearance

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Following an overnight search, detectives believe wrongdoing was involved in the disappearance of a missing Vero Lake Estates man, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

John Robert Spencer Jr. was initially reported missing by a family member who told deputies he had not been seen at his Vero Lake Estates home in days, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency released new information Wednesday, however, stating detectives learned in the overnight search efforts that Spencer was reportedly last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 8600 block of 95th Avenue, where his vehicle was also found.

Sheriff Eric Flowers said in a press briefing Wednesday morning detectives also have his cell phone.

John Robert Spencer Jr., 41

“We’re concerned that we’re searching for a body unfortunately,” Flowers said in the press briefing posted on Facebook. He said drug use was thought to be involved in his disappearance.

He said Spencer lived with his mother, who first reported him missing.

At least one unnamed person has been arrested in connection to Spencer’s disappearance on weapons charges, Flowers said.

The agency announced a “massive search” involving a helicopter and upwards of 40 deputies was underway in the Vero Lake Estates community, which is midway between Fellsmere and Sebastian off County Road 512 and Interstate 95.

Anyone with information about Spencer was asked to call detectives at 772-978-6188 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

This story will be updated.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

