Cell phone video of Mitchell man showing off gun leads to arrest, authorities say guns were stolen

Sep. 2—MITCHELL — A Mitchell man who was charged for allegedly stealing a pair of firearms is facing up to 22 years in prison.

Xzaviyon Drapeau, 18, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two counts of grand theft in the amount between $5,000 and less than $100,000, each Class 4 felonies that carry a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine, grand theft in the amount between $1,000 and $2,500, a Class 6 felony, and two counts of criminal entry of a motor vehicle, both Class 1 misdemeanors.

According to an arrest affidavit, Drapeau gave authorities permission to access his cell phone while being questioned about a recent series of vehicle burglaries and stolen firearms.

Investigators discovered a pair of videos of Drapeau "holding a lever action rifle" and a Glock handgun that resembled stolen firearms that were recently reported to the Mitchell Police Department, an affidavit alleges.

While being questioned by authorities, Drapeau allegedly admitted that he stole the handgun from a truck in Mitchell. Drapeau helped officers locate the stolen rifle left outside, but the handgun was not found where he indicated he left it.

During Tuesday's court hearing, Davison County Deputy State's Attorney Robert O'Keefe said Drapeau is the suspect in "12 similar crimes" that are being investigated. His request for a bond modification was denied at the recommendation of O'Keefe, who said Drapeau is "clearly a threat to the community."