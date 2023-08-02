Cell phone video surfaces of off-duty Hull officer’s alleged assault on 72-year-old in Pembroke

“Here I am, 72 years old. I shouldn’t be taking a punch from anybody, let alone a Police Sgt,” assault victim Harry Horsley told Boston 25 News.

Horsley says he has lived near Furnace Pond in Pembroke for almost 36 years, and nothing like this has ever happened to him.

Horsley’s neighbor, Scott Saunders, an 18-year veteran of the Hull Police Department is charged with assaulting Harry near the neighborhood beach on Monday, July 24th.

A neighbor recorded part of the violent confrontation.

In cell phone video, Horlsey can be seen on the ground, and the off-duty police sgt on top of him.

Horsley told Boston 25 News, as he was driving home that day, he saw Saunders carrying a paddleboard on the narrow street, and as he passed, Horsley says Saunders hit his car with the board.

So, he got out of his car.

“Why did you hit my car? That’s all I said,” Horsley told me.

Why did you hit my car?

Horsley said Saunders pushed him down and punched him.

“He bull-rushed me down to the ground. Landed on top of me, I’m on my back. He pounded away, I’m like this trying to protect myself from getting hit worse,” Horsley said.

Pembroke Police have charged Saunders with Assault and Battery on a Person Over 60.

Horsley said the attack left him bloodied and bruised.

He was treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

A week later, there are still black and blue marks on his body.

Sgt Saunders is on paid administrative leave from the Hull Police Department

He has been a sergeant there since 2019.

“He should have known that everything he has done, was wrong. You don’t assault somebody that’s a senior. You just don’t do it, its unheard of,” Horsley said.

Sgt. Saunders is due back in court in September.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW