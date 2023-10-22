Cell phones hold a wide variety of information that leads to arrests, Grand Forks state's attorney says

Oct. 22—GRAND FORKS — Cell phones hold a wide variety of information that law enforcement can use when establishing probable cause to arrest a suspect, according to the county state's attorney.

"I think oftentimes people are surprised at all the volume of data that is held on a person's cell phone," Haley Wamstad said.

When law enforcement investigates a crime with a suspect in mind, a warrant for that person's cell phone — and other technology — may be requested. Requests are either for limited or full searches, depending on the type of information law enforcement is looking for. A judge determines whether the search is appropriate and approves or denies it.

When reviewing the information on a person's phone, police often look through means of communication. This includes text messages, call logs, Facebook and Snapchat messages. They might find more information than what's visible on the surface, though.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"People don't always realize (that) deleting it doesn't necessarily delete it from your phone," Wamstad said. "I think there's a lot more stored on our cellular devices than we often even realize."

Money exchange apps are also helpful to law enforcement, particularly when someone is suspected of drug trafficking. The size and frequency of money transactions may be indicative of potential trafficking. People who sent money to the suspect may be found and interviewed.

Some apps that are helpful to law enforcement may be less obvious.

"There's a lot of apps that track your location," Wamstad said.

Many people don't even realize their apps are tracking them, she said.

Other apps may be useful not for tracking a suspect's location, but their movement. Matthew Morris

was recently arrested in connection with the Oct. 1 tire slashings

in Grand Forks. Before his arrest, police got a warrant and seized Morris' phone, according to an affidavit in the case.

They reviewed his Health app data and determined the distance he traveled that night was both uncommon for him and consistent with the distance the perpetrator would have walked to damage all 50 vehicles.

"It's endless, the different types of apps that can be helpful when we look at somebody's cell phone," Wamstad said.