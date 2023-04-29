Cell phones soon to be prohibited at courthouse

A person walks by the sign outside the entrance of the Gaston County Courthouse early Thursday morning, April 27, 2023.

Starting July 1, cell phones will no longer be allowed in the Gaston County Courthouse, and if someone sneaks in an unauthorized phone, they could be jailed.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge David Phillips said in an interview that cell phones have been disrupting court proceedings.

"Some people record court proceedings illegally. They can then post it on the internet. They can record a witness testifying. They can record clerks doing their jobs; judges, prosecutors," he said. "You have to have permission to record anyone, but people were doing it illegally and improperly."

Cell phones aren't the only technology that won't be permitted. According to Phillips' administrative order, laptops, tablets, and all other electronic devices capable of connecting to the internet or making audio or video recordings will also be banned.

People who take a device into the courthouse without permission could be charged with contempt of court, and the Gaston County Sheriff's Office will confiscate the device.

The following people are exempt from the prohibition:

People who have a Gaston County identification card that authorizes entry to the courthouse

Attorneys and their staff

People who have evidence stored on the device

People with business at the Clerk of Court's Office or the Register of Deeds who have necessary information stored on the device

Courthouse staff, federal, state, and local law enforcement officers, and probation and parole officers who display their credentials

Jurors

A judge, commissioner, deputy commissioner, or other government official who enters the courthouse to conduct court or official business

Staff members of the Clerk of Court's Office

Staff members of the Superior and District Court judges

Staff members of the Gaston County District Attorney's Office.

Staff members of the Gaston County Public Defender's Office.

Staff members of the Gaston County Register of Deed's Office

Staff members of the Department of Health and Human Services

Staff members of the office of the Guardian Ad Litem and their volunteers

Members of the press

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Cell phones soon to be prohibited at the Gaston County Courthouse