Cell repair store owner charged with breaking in to competitor

Feb. 16—The owner of a cellphone repair store in downtown Canton has been arrested for breaking into a competing cellphone repair store in downtown Sylva.

Brendan Christopher Poole, 24, who owns 360CellPhoneRepair in Canton, and Christian Scott Poole, 26, also of Canton, were arrested and charged with breaking in and stealing merchandise from AlienFix Phone Repair in Sylva.

The break-in happened around 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. Luckily, the store's owner Dominque Olivarez was alerted by her store's security system.

After calling 911, she, her husband and their 6-year-old daughter dashed out and drove to the store, where they encountered two men. A truck was backed up to the store's front door.

One of them, Christian Poole, appeared to be standing watch outside of the store, while the other man, Brendan Poole, was walking out of the front door, his face shrouded with a black covering, with merchandise in his hands, according to Olivarez.

Olivarez said she questioned Christian Poole about why he was there.

"He said, 'It's not my fault, I didn't do anything,'" she said.

Olivarez said Brendan Poole did not speak to her, but she watched him put some of her store's merchandise in his truck.

"He was nervous and got in the [truck]," she said.

As the men were leaving, Olivarez said a Sylva Police Department vehicle arrived.

The men were arrested shortly after at the Cope Creek Carwash parking lot with stolen property in their vehicle, Assistant Chief John Thomas of the Sylva Police Department said. Olivarez said the men took nearly $20,000 worth of cash and merchandise.

Brendan Poole, who owns 360CellPhoneRepair in Canton, was charged with one felony count of breaking and entering, one felony count of larceny after breaking and entering, one felony count of conspiring to breaking and entering, one misdemeanor count of injury to personal property and one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed firearm without proper permitting.

Story continues

Christian Scott Poole was charged with one felony count of conspiring to break or enter a building with the intent to commit a felony or larceny.

Assessing the damage

After the arrests, Olivarez assessed the damage to her store.

"We think it was a crowbar [that damaged the door] because of the way the door was smashed and how the frame was broken," Olivarez said.

Included among the destroyed items were broken machines, such as microscopes, valued up to $5,000, Olivarez uses to repair electronics.

"It was so devastating seeing those machines on the floor," she said.

Besides cash, the men took cell phones, iPads and electronic parts from the office/repair section of the store. Olivarez and her husband are grateful the men did not take more.

"We didn't really give them time. We got the notification on our phone and saw someone in there on the camera," Olivarez said.

The worst part, she said, was that some of the electronics that were taken belonged to customers who were having them repaired.

"We have people that have come to us for years. People trust us," Olivarez said. "How do you explain this to your clients?"

Missing link

Olivarez has a hard time understanding why another cell phone repair store owner would commit crimes against a fellow business owner.

"We're really stunned that [Brendan Poole] does the same thing that we do. He does it in a different area, so he's not competition," she said.

Olivarez had never met Brendan Poole; their only connection was that they are both T-Mobile retailers.

Olivarez said she has a lot of questions about why Brendan Poole targeted their business and took the items he did and left others.

"He went straight to the back of our office. He destroyed the office. He threw everything on the floor. What I thought is maybe we didn't give them time to do what they wanted to do. I think if we didn't have cameras, by the next morning our business would be empty," Olivarez said.

Olivarez and her husband moved to Sylva and opened their store about seven years ago, adding a security system with cameras. She said they're going to increase security.

Still shaken

Olivarez is still shaken from the encounter. Not only was her business robbed by someone in the same profession, but she had her child with her that night.

"It was a dangerous situation," Olivarez said.

She later found out from police that Brendan Poole was carrying a gun, but she never saw it.

"It's scary as well because they were armed. You don't know if they will shoot you. You don't know what they're thinking. My life could be on the line," said Olivarez.

Both Brendan Poole and Christian Poole made bond and were released from jail over the weekend.

Olivarez said Brendan Poole is already back working at his shop in Canton.

"I want people to know so they don't do business with him anymore," said Olivarez.