Cell Separation Technology Market to Clock CAGR of ~ 12% From 2019 to 2027, Stem Cell Research to Account for Colossal Revenue Streams, Notes TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industries in life sciences utilize an array of cell separation and sorting technologies for developing better disease diagnostics and therapeutics for a wide range of diseases. Strides in the cell separation technology market have been spurred by rapidly growing number of studies in gene therapies.

Advances in microfluidics are expanding options for cell biologists looking for new techniques in cell separation technology market. Incorporation of laser capture micro dissection and buoyancy-activated cell sorting will likely expand avenues for cancer patients and unlock encouraging prospects for stem cell researchers, opine analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR).

The vast growth revenue potential is evident in the valuation of the cell separation technology market. In 2018, it reached ~US$ 5 Bn in 2018 and is projected to climb to ~US$ 13.6 Bn, representing CAGR of ~ 12% during 2019–2027.

Key Findings of Cell Separation Technology Report

Cell Separation Technology Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Cell biologists constantly strive to gain access to cutting-edge cell sorter technologies for meeting the needs of clinical trials gene therapies. An increased impetus has come from the role of cell-based research in management of chronic diseases and cancer.

Over the past four decades, significant numbers of microfluidics have gained commercialization in cell sorting technologies, underpinning the rising revenue potential in cell separation technology market.

Strides in contemporary cell separation techniques expand the technological capabilities of end users in cell separation technology market. Fluorescence-activated Cell Sorting (FACS) technology is a case in point.

The utilization of modern cell separation technologies, such as novel micro fluids, in cancer research is boosting the market. A case in point is their use in the detection of circulating tumor cells

Cell Separation Technology Market: Competitive Dynamics

The cell separation technology market is increasingly competitive with proliferating use of cell sorter techniques in biotechnology and drug making industry. However, the presence of a large players make the landscape consolidated. Of note, these well-entrenched players are trying to retain their prominence by constantly unveiling novel cell sorter platforms. On the other hand, rising demand for these platforms in biotech industry of developing economies has gained momentum recently by various government initiatives.

Synergistic partnerships in microfluidics will shape the future contours of the cell separation technology market, as their efforts will set the pace of commercialization of next-generation cell sorter platforms.

