Celldex Therapeutics Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Celldex Therapeutics (NAS:CLDX, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $19.73 per share and the market cap of $780.7 million, Celldex Therapeutics stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Celldex Therapeutics is shown in the chart below.





Because Celldex Therapeutics is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Celldex Therapeutics has a cash-to-debt ratio of 52.41, which is better than 68% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The overall financial strength of Celldex Therapeutics is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Celldex Therapeutics is fair. This is the debt and cash of Celldex Therapeutics over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Celldex Therapeutics has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.5 million and loss of $2.23 a share. Its operating margin is -1150.28%, which ranks worse than 75% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, the profitability of Celldex Therapeutics is ranked 1 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Celldex Therapeutics over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Celldex Therapeutics's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 78% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Celldex Therapeutics's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 43.5%, which ranks better than 86% of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Celldex Therapeutics's ROIC is -87.89 while its WACC came in at 20.16. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Celldex Therapeutics is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Celldex Therapeutics (NAS:CLDX, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 86% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Celldex Therapeutics stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

