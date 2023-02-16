Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Fly 33% But Investors Aren't Buying For Growth

The Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 33%. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 21% over that time.

Even after such a large jump in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 16x, you may still consider Cellebrite DI as an attractive investment with its 9.3x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Cellebrite DI as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Check out our latest analysis for Cellebrite DI

pe

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Cellebrite DI will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Cellebrite DI's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 35%. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the six analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 7.1% each year over the next three years. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 10% each year.

With this information, we are not surprised that Cellebrite DI is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

Story continues

The Final Word

The latest share price surge wasn't enough to lift Cellebrite DI's P/E close to the market median. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Cellebrite DI maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Cellebrite DI, and understanding should be part of your investment process.

If you're unsure about the strength of Cellebrite DI's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here