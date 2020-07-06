Cellectis SA (CLLS): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. CLLS has seen an increase in hedge fund sentiment recently. There were 8 hedge funds in our database with CLLS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CLLS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are numerous metrics investors can use to grade their stock investments. A pair of the most underrated metrics are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best hedge fund managers can outpace the S&P 500 by a solid margin (see the details here).

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. Now we're going to take a glance at the new hedge fund action surrounding Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS).

What does smart money think about Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 25% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CLLS over the last 18 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) was held by Adage Capital Management, which reported holding $5.1 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Citadel Investment Group with a $2.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, Hudson Bay Capital Management, and Rhenman & Partners Asset Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Rhenman & Partners Asset Management allocated the biggest weight to Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS), around 0.19% of its 13F portfolio. Water Street Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.06 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CLLS.