Cellmate charged with murder in prison stabbing death of former Evansville man

The Miami Correctional Facility sits on land that was formerly a part of the Bunker Hill Air Force Base, which was later renamed Grissom Air Force Base, next to what is now Grissom Air Museum, and Grissom Air Reserve Base, near Peru Ind. on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

BUNKER HILL, Ind. -- Two months after a former Evansville man was found stabbed to death in an Indiana prison, another inmate has died in a similar attack.

It’s part of a pattern of violence that has persisted at the prison, located north of Kokomo, for years.

Leo Cullen, 43, was found dead in his cell at Miami Correctional Facility in Bunker Hill on Wednesday. A forensic pathologist determined he died of blood loss from multiple stab wounds, Indiana State Police wrote in a news release.

Cullen’s death is under investigation. But a person has been charged with murder in another Miami slaying that left a former Evansville man dead – and ISP believes the person responsible was the man’s cellmate.

Miami guards discovered 42-year-old Matthew E. Koch unresponsive on Sept. 5. Like Cullen, an autopsy found he’d died from “sharp-force trauma.”

Last month, officials accused Michael S. Harvey, 32, in Koch’s death, ISP spokesman Sgt. Tony Slocum told the Courier & Press.

Harvey has pleaded not guilty. He’s next slated to appear in court in January.

Harvey was serving a multi-decade sentence for burglary and other charges, Indiana Department of Corrections records state. Koch, meanwhile, was sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2010 after he abducted a former girlfriend, shot her in the ankle and drove her as far as New Mexico. He was ultimately arrested in Oklahoma City.

Miami has been hit with multiple violent outbursts over the years.

Since 2020 alone, the Northern Indiana facility has weathered COVID-19 deaths, lawsuits and reports of employees so distressed some openly contemplated suicide.

One former correctional officer told WFYI Indianapolis last year the unit in which she worked turned into a “full-on stabbing party,” with both guards and inmates suffering injuries. Other workers told the radio station the prison’s warden, Bill Hyatte, dismissed concerns from employees – even when they threatened to harm themselves.

In September, IDOC spokeswoman Annie Goeller told the Courier & Press that “IDOC is constantly working to support staff’s mental health and wellness through resources and programming.”

