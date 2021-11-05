His cellmate passed too much gas. So he knocked out two teeth, Florida Keys cops say

Christopher James Callen had been serving time in Monroe County jail in the Florida Keys on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender since September.

On Thursday, he attacked his 57-year-old cellmate, beating him so badly that he knocked two of the other man’s teeth out and broke one of his ribs, according to the sheriff’s office.

The reason for Callen’s rage, he told deputies, was because his cell mate “passes gas too often and doesn’t give any courtesy flushes when using the toilet,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The other man, who the sheriff’s office did not name, was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center for treatment for his injuries.

Callen was originally arrested on Sept. 13, according to Monroe County Clerk of the Court records. He is listed on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s sexual offender database for his Sept. 7, 2012, conviction for felony menacing in Boulder, Colorado.