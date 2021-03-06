Cellphone records tie Proud Boys member to someone in Trump White House, NYT reports

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Al-Arshani
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
proud boys
A member of the Proud Boys guards the front stage as another member of the proud boys gives a speech during a rally at Delta Park in Portland, Oregon, on June 26, 2020. Stanton Sharpe/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A member of the Proud Boys was in contact with someone in former President Donald Trump's White House in the days before the Capitol Attack on January 6, The New York Times reported.

An anonymous source who is familiar with a cellphone data report from the Federal Bureau of Investigations told the Times that it's not clear what they discussed and did not disclose the names of either individual.

The information was found partly as a result of data the FBI got from technology and telecommunications companies immediately after the riot, when Trump supporters breached the US Capitol and clashed with law enforcement.

The riot resulted in the deaths of five people, including a police officer.

This comes after Federico Klein, a former State Department aide, was arrested on Thursday in connection to the riots.

The FBI has charged Klein with assault on police officers, interfering with police during civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding, both felonies, Politico reported.

Klein was appointed by Trump and worked on his 2016 presidential campaign before becoming a special assistant in the Bureau Of Western Hemisphere Affairs in the State Department in 2017.

The news comes after the leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, told the Times that he spoke on the phone with Roger Stone, a close associate of Trump, at a rally in front of Senator Marco Rubio's home a few days before the Capitol attack.

Videos from before the riot show Stone being guarded by six people who were members of The Oath Keepers, a militant anti-government extremist group.

Stone told ABC News he had "no advance knowledge" of the riot.

"I could not even tell you the names of those who volunteered to provide security for me, required because of the many threats against me and my family," Stone told the outlet.

So far, over 310 people have been charged in the Capitol insurrection. More than a dozen have been tied to extremist groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

The FBI did not respond to Insider's request for comment at the time of publication.

Have a news tip? Contact this reporter at salarshani@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Trump State Dept. Aide Accused of Beating Cops During Riot Is Already Hating Prison

    Criminal ComplaintA Trump appointee, who was still employed at the State Department when he allegedly bashed police at the U.S. Capitol with a riot shield and egged on a crowd of insurrectionists, has been arrested for his role on Jan. 6.Federico Klein, a 42-year-old State Department staff assistant with top security clearance, is facing a slew of charges, including unlawful entry and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint first obtained by The New York Times. Prosecutors allege Klein, who also worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign, “physically and verbally engaged with the officers holding the line” before assaulting one officer with a riot shield—and using that stolen police equipment to wedge open a door into the Capitol to allow insurrectionists inside. “We need fresh people, need fresh people!” Klein, who is wearing a red MAGA hat, is heard yelling in a YouTube video as people stormed the building and police strained to hold back the crowd. Criminal Complaint During his initial court appearance on Friday, Klein’s appetite for chaos had subsided. After Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui read Klein his charges, Klein made it known he wasn’t happy about the conditions in a D.C. jail. “I wonder if there’s a place where I can stay in detention where I don’t have cockroaches crawling over me while I attempt to sleep... I mean, I really haven’t slept all that much, your honor. It would be nice if I could sleep in a place where there were not cockroaches everywhere,” Klein said, according to The Washington Post.Prosecutors argued on Friday that Klein should be detained pending trial because he assaulted an officer. A federal defender, however, insisted that Klein’s charges don’t amount to a crime of violence and he should be released under appropriate conditions. Criminal Complaint Klein’s arrest on Thursday night in Virginia, first reported by Politico, marked the first time a member of the Trump administration has faced charges in connection with the deadly siege. More than 300 people have been charged in connection with the riot that followed a speech by Trump in which he flogged the false claim that he had won the November 2020 election.According to the complaint, Klein was identified by people who saw the FBI social-media campaign with photos of rioters at the Capitol. The FBI also noted that he still had top-secret clearance for his work in the office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs until his resignation on Jan. 19.Another tipster flagged Klein's Facebook account to the feds, which was under the name “Freddie Klein,” according to court documents. On Klein’s Facebook page, he is seen in photos among a group covered in MAGA gear—and in another enjoying several Miller High Lifes.According to a ProPublica database of Trump appointees, Klein worked as a special assistant in the Office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs after joining the State Department on Jan. 22, 2017, where he was paid $66,510.‘It’s Not Fair!’: Rioter Who Posed in Pelosi’s Office Loses It in CourtA LinkedIn profile identified as Klein’s also states he has been politically active in the Republican Party since at least 2008, when he began volunteering for campaigns. Klein worked for the Trump campaign just prior to going to work for the State Department. Klein’s mother, Cecilia Klein, told Politico that her son had admitted to being in D.C. on Jan. 6—but told her that he was only “on the Mall. That’s what he told me.”“Fred’s politics burn a little hot... but I’ve never known him to violate the law.… While I believe, as he said, he was on the Mall that day, I don’t have any evidence, nor will I ever ask him, unless he tells me, where he was after he was on the Mall,” she added.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • FBI releases new photos of people involved in Capitol riot

    The FBI has released new images of those involved in the Capitol riot and is seeking information. NBC's Pete Williams reports on developments in the court cases against those who participated in the breach and how federal prosecutors have not offered any plea deals to those charged.

  • Patton Oswalt Heckles ‘Poor Sap’ Scott Baio for Searching His Own Name on Twitter

    Scott Baio’s attempt to beef with Patton Oswalt on Friday backfired after the comedian noticed that the “Happy Days” actor replied to a tweet in which he was named but not tagged. “Oh YIKES. I didn’t even ‘@’ this guy. Poor sap searches his name on Twitter. No one dunk on him, this is really depressing. BUGSY MALONE’s still a great movie, right?” Oswalt wrote, referring to a film Baio starred in when he was just 16. Baio, who is an ardent and very vocal Trump supporter, was reacting to a tweet from Oswalt, who is most definitely not, in which he joked about traveling to Washington, D.C. March 4 to attend what QAnon and conspiracy theorists believed to be Donald Trump’s re-inauguration and his return to power on Thursday. Of course, nothing like that happened, and Oswalt was quick to point out the humor in the situation, while also sticking it to Baio. Also Read: Wanda Sykes Claps Back at Scott Baio Over Joe Biden Support “Guys, I’m at the DuPont Circle Pinkberry for the #TrumpInauguration,” Oswalt tweeted Thursday. “I’m here with four Proud Boys, their moms and Scott Baio. Did we get the address wrong? Help me out, this Minuteman costume is super-itchy…” The comedian didn’t even tag the “Joanie Loves Chachi” star in his original tweet, but Baio found it anyway, presumably because he’s spending a lot of time searching his name to see if people are talking about him on social media. When he did find Oswalt’s tweet, he didn’t take kindly to it, replying, “Poor Oswalt needs 2 prescriptions. One for his TDS and one for his STD itch,” referencing “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” But Oswalt wasn’t the only one who found humor in Baio’s need to find out what people are saying about him, so did many watching the exchange. “Scott Baio trying to dunk on Patton Oswalt is like me trying to dunk on Michael Jordan,” the Palmer Report said. Apparently Scott Baio is trending because he searches his own name on Twitter and QTs people who insult him. You know, like secure adults do every day. — Avery Cockburn (@AveryCockburn) March 5, 2021 I hope I never reach Scott Baio levels of desperation. — Kealan Patrick Burke (@KealanBurke) March 5, 2021 Scott Baio trying to dunk on Patton Oswalt is like me trying to dunk on Michael Jordan — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 5, 2021 Okay, guys, I found out what happened. They had to cancel Trump’s inauguration yesterday after learning that Scott Baio couldn’t get out of his shift at Subway — Meredith Lee (@meralee727) March 5, 2021 I would respond but Chachi blocked me. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) March 5, 2021 poor little chachi 😜 pic.twitter.com/cOeGXzZd7h — islander (@iamisIander) March 5, 2021 Read original story Patton Oswalt Heckles ‘Poor Sap’ Scott Baio for Searching His Own Name on Twitter At TheWrap

  • Trump's fake inauguration on March 4 was QAnon's latest vision that flopped. A new date is now being peddled to perpetuate the mind games.

    QAnon followers were expecting "the storm" in January. And then on March 4. Unfazed by the failure, many are seeking redemption on a new day.

  • 3rd-degree murder count could be reinstated in Floyd's death

    The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Friday ordered a judge to reconsider adding a third-degree murder charge against a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death, handing a potential victory to prosecutors, but setting up a possible delay to a trial set to start next week. A three-judge panel said Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill erred last fall when he rejected a prosecution motion to reinstate the third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin. The panel said Cahill should have followed the precedent set by the appeals court last month when it affirmed the third-degree murder conviction of former officer Mohamed Noor in the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

  • Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman said a security guard followed her and told her she 'looked suspicious' when entering her own building

    "This is the reality of black girls: One day you're called an icon, the next day, a threat," Gorman said in a tweet about the incident.

  • A CA Democrat compiled a report of social media posts by GOP lawmakers who voted to overturn the 2020 election - including 177 pages on Paul Gosar

    The longest section of the report is Arizona at 257 pages, with 177 pages listing social media activity by Rep. Paul Gosar, a Republican from Arizona.

  • Janice Dickinson Says Bella and Gigi Hadid Are “Never On the Level” of Original Supermodels

    Former America's Next Top Model judge Janice Dickinson claimed that supermodels like Bella and Gigi Hadid don't have what it takes, saying they "just stand there and get paid."

  • Here's the Truth About the Rumors That Tom Selleck Is Leaving ‘Blue Bloods’

    We had to get to the bottom of this.

  • Kayleigh McEnany Insists Trump’s ‘Doing Just Fine’ Without Twitter: ‘He Said It Was Freeing’

    Alex Wong/GettyFormer White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany declared on Friday that former President Donald Trump really isn’t upset at all about losing his cherished Twitter account, maintaining that Trump is “doing just fine” and actually finds it “freeing not to have Twitter.”McEnany, fresh off Fox News hiring her as an on-air contributor, appeared Friday morning on Fox Business Network’s Varney & Co. and was eventually asked about Trump’s ban from various social media platforms.“I am concerned about the silencing of Donald Trump,” pro-Trump host Stuart Varney grumbled, noting that YouTube’s CEO recently said that Trump’s channel on the site will remain suspended due to the ongoing risk of incited violence.In the wake of the insurrectionist Capitol riot that Trump encouraged in an effort to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s election victory, tech companies and social-media sites booted the then-president from their platforms, citing concerns about Trump spreading election disinformation and driving people to violence.“I wonder if you have spoken to Mr. Trump recently, Kayleigh. What has he got to say?” Varney asked the ex-Trump flack.“I spoke to him this week. I spoke to him, certainly, in the wake of the Twitter ban,” McEnany replied.“He said it was kind of freeing not to have Twitter,” she continued with a straight face. “He has a lot of time on his hands. He is doing just fine without social media.”McEnany then turned to Fox News’ topic du jour of late, claiming that it was a “travesty” that Trump is a victim of “cancel culture” and that liberals are trying to root him out of the public square.“This isn’t about stopping violence,” she continued. “This is about stopping Trump, stopping his ideology, his movement by removing him from society. We should all stand against it.”And just to drive the point home to Fox viewers, McEnany made sure to get in a mention of the one story that has dominated the network all week.“We saw the censoring of the Dr. Seuss books,” she exclaimed. “We’ve gotten to a point of craziness that the average man and woman doesn’t want to be part of.”Meanwhile, from the looks of the ex-president’s recent public statements—which have largely resembled grievance-airing tweetstorms driven by his cable news consumption—it would certainly seem like he is indeed missing Twitter.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • No, Pansexuality Isn't The Same As Bisexuality

    Caroline Rose Giuliani just opened up in Vanity Fair about her pansexuality, but here's what you might not know about it.

  • A day after forcing marathon bill reading, Johnson says 'preference' to leave Senate

    The day after he single-handedly delayed the U.S. Senate's debate on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill for 11 hours, Republican Senator Ron Johnson said on Friday that he could retire from office when his term expires. The 65-year-old Republican, who was first elected to the Senate during the Tea Party surge in 2010, had pledged to spend only two terms in the Senate.

  • Former Trump appointee charged in Capitol riot wants jail cell without 'cockroaches crawling everywhere'

    The FBI said in court documents that Klein can be seen on video taken during the siege resisting police officers and assaulting them with a riot shield.

  • Make your home a quarantine oasis with feel-good tips from design legend Nate Berkus

    Keep things chill and cozy in lockdown with these hand-picked paint colors, cozy accessories and more.

  • Eddie Murphy Tells Kevin Hart: “The Plan Is To Do” More Stand-Up

    As Eddie Murphy exploded into the zeitgeist with Saturday Night Live, he also was an influential, if polarizing, stand-up comic. Some four decades, scores of films and an Oscar nom later, he occasionally has teased a return to the comedy stage, but Thursday he made it sound all but imminent. In a distanced chat with Kevin […]

  • Suns cruise past short-handed Warriors 120-98

    Phoenix coach Monty Williams loves saying that he isn't going to get “happy on the farm” because his team's won a few games in a row. After the Suns won for the 16th time in their last 19 games on Thursday night by cruising past the Golden State Warriors 120-98, even he had to admit things are going pretty darn well in the desert. “When you’re winning games you feel it," Williams said.

  • Huawei CFO's argument in U.S. extradition case one for politicians, Canada prosecutor says

    Canadian prosecutors told a court on Thursday that it was not a judge's role to decide whether national security and geopolitical concerns can be used to strike down a U.S. request to extradite Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 on a U.S. warrant accused of misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, putting the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions.

  • NFL Insider on the Philadelphia Eagles having the ‘biggest rebuild’ in football

    The NFL is a league where you can go from worst first pretty quickly based on personnel, coaching, and great quarterback play.

  • This Could Be Your Only Chance To Get Behind The Wheel Of A Puma AM4

    Check out this extraordinarily unique car!

  • Vincent Jackson’s friends haunted by questions about his unexpected death

    As they await an official cause of death, friends of former Bucs star Vincent Jackson are struggling with more questions than answers. About how he ended up at an extended-stay hotel. Why he didn’t reach out to them. And what kind of pain he was in. For Adam Itzkowitz, who co-owned Cask Social Kitchen in Tampa with Jackson, it’s all a mystery. He’s haunted by so much sorrow imagining Jackson ...