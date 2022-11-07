Cellphone records used to track missing 20-year-old IU student

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was initially published Oct. 2, 2015.

Police are still searching for 20-year-old Indiana University sophomore Joseph Smedley, who was reported missing on Monday, Sept. 28. Police said cellphone records suggest Smedley may have been in an area near Old Ind. 37 just north of Bloomington at approximately 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Indiana University officials said the Indianapolis native did not attend any classes this fall, though he was enrolled with plans to study biochemistry.

Police don't suspect foul play in Medley's disappearance, but they have few leads to his whereabouts after searches of Smedley’s residence, car, computer and phone records. Family members said Smedley told them he planned to leave the country.

Joseph Smedley texted family member before he went missing

Smedley is described as a black man, under 6 feet tall and weighing between 155 and 160 pounds. He was last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. in Bloomington and texted a family member at about 4 a.m. Monday.

Police said Smedley's roommates, who live in an off-campus apartment, have been cooperating fully with the investigation.

IU police and other law enforcement agencies completed a search using scent-tracking dogs, provided by the Putnamville Correctional Facility, to case the area around Old Ind. 37 where Smedley might have been, but have found no evidence of his whereabouts.

"This investigation is a priority for IU Police in Bloomington, and the department appreciates the assistance of IU Police in Indianapolis, Bloomington Police, Indiana State Police, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and other local law enforcement agencies in the effort to locate Smedley," officials said in a statement from IU Friday.

Anyone with information about Smedley's whereabouts is asked to call IU police immediately at 812-855-3499.

Joseph William Smedley II was reported missing on Monday, Sept. 28, by a family member he had contacted and informed he was leaving the country. Physical description: African-American male, 20 years old, 5’7", 145 pounds, brown hair and eyes.

