Cellphone robbery in Central West End, man targeted by multiple suspects

ST. LOUIS — A man was robbed of his cellphone near the Central West End in the 4400 block of Maryland.

Around 10:30 p.m. on November 25, the victim reported that he was standing in the Maryland Avenue area when a group of four to five unknown black males, dressed entirely in black with black face masks, approached him.

One of the suspects placed a black firearm at his side, and his phone was taken from his hand. The suspects fled. The investigation is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.