Cellphone search leads to additional charges for Gainesville man accused of sex with minor

A Gainesville man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl faces additional charges after a search of his cellphone turned up pictures and videos of the incidents, according to an Alachua County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

According to the report, Hezekiah Vontrale Frazier, 23, was initially arrested Nov. 14 on two counts of lewd or lascivious battery for an alleged sexual relationship he was having with a minor between October 2022 and July 2023.

At the time of Frazier's arrest, his personal cellphone was seized for evidence and, on Nov. 21, a search warrant was executed on the phone.

The cellphone contained several nude photos of the victim in an album titled "Snapchat," the report said. Detectives also found three videos on the phone of Frazier having sex with the victim.

A data extraction report of the phone later showed a total of 19 photographs and videos in which the victim was able to be identified, either by her face, clothing or other features.

The victim told detectives that Frazier would send her videos of them having sex. She also said the two would always coordinate by phone or social media to arrange meetings.

Based on the various photos and videos, Frazier was charged Tuesday with possession of child pornography, traveling to meet a minor for sex, unlawful use of a two-communication device, producing child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

Court records show Frazier, whose bond was set at $500,000 on the initial lewd or lascivious battery charges, has a bond reduction hearing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. That hearing was was scheduled before the additional charges were filed.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville man accused of sex with minor now faces child porn charges