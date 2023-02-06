Is cellphone signal jamming the answer for drugs, violence in prisons?

These tiny contraband cellphones found in Oklahoma prisons are shown last year next to a mint for comparison purposes.

Oklahoma's new attorney general and other top prosecutors across the nation are calling on Congress to make it legal to jam cellphone signals at state prisons.

"As we have seen, criminal enterprises can be run behind prison walls. It is critical that law enforcement have the tools available," Attorney General Gentner Drummond told The Oklahoman. "Congress needs to remedy this problem quickly."

Drummond joined 21 other attorneys general last week in a letter urging Congress to pass ''meaningful" legislation allowing states to jam cellphones at prisons.

"Inmates use contraband cell phones to organize murders, riots, drugs deals, fraud and much more," the prosecutors told congressional leaders Wednesday. "Right now, these cell phones are still being used, with no way to block them, and are posing an active threat to public safety."

Cellphones used to direct drug rings from inside prisons, DOJ says

The latest push for a change in the law comes as the U.S. Department of Justice released statistics on how serious the situation is in Oklahoma.

“Being behind bars did not stop state inmates in four separate criminal organizations from accessing contraband cell phones to continue directing their drug trafficking and violent networks through associates outside prison walls,” the U.S. attorney from Oklahoma City said in a news release Friday.

“Now, 275 dangerous criminals have been held accountable, more than a half-ton of poisonous drugs and 393 firearms have been removed from the streets, and $1.3 million in cash has been taken away from drug traffickers," U.S. Attorney Bob Troester said about the results of the drug prosecutions.

More:After deaths, failed health inspections, Oklahoma County jail changing intake process

Thirty of the offenders were incarcerated while they were directing the "often-violent" drug rings through smuggled cellphones, according to the news release.

Sentenced in December was Eduardo Rosales, a leader of a ring operated by the Southside Locos gang that distributed methamphetamine from Mexico across the state in 2019. Rosales, 37, of Oklahoma City, was already in state prison at the time for drug offenses.

Story continues

Also sentenced in December was Chance Alan "Wolfhead" Wilson, who ran a drug ring while serving time in state prison for the murder of his sister. Wilson, 38, of Purcell, was identified by federal prosecutors as a leader of a prison gang known as the Universal Aryan Brotherhood.

Both were ordered to serve 30 years in federal prison.

Thousands of cellphones seized from Oklahoma facilities

Last year, 5,247 cellphones were seized in state-run and private facilities that house state prisoners, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Friday.

"Despite the presence of cellphone-detecting K-9 units and nonstop intelligence-gathering efforts, some phones still manage to get through. That is a reality faced at all levels, from county jails to federal prisons," said Josh Ward, chief of communications.

More:Failed inspections, resignations, lawsuits: What we know a year into Oklahoma County jail investigation

A Belgian Malinois undergoes training. The dog is one of 12 at the Oklahoma Department of Corrections that can detect cellphones.

The Corrections Department now has 12 Belgian Malinois capable of detecting cellphones, Ward said. Six of the dogs were added last year.

Cellphones have been smuggled into Oklahoma prisons by guards, according to court records. They also have been thrown over prison fences or dropped by drones.

Oklahoma officials have called for new ways to combat contraband cellphones before.

“This is a technology issue that must be answered with a technology solution," Gov. Kevin Stitt said in 2019 after a series of gang-related fights at six prisons resulted in lockdowns.

The “premeditated acts of violence" were facilitated by communication between inmates using contraband cellphones, according to the governor's office.

Sen. James Lankford speaks to supporters with his wife, Cindy, during an election night watch party in Oklahoma City on Nov. 8.

That same year, U.S. Sen. James Lankford spoke in favor of allowing states to use jamming technology.

“Why don't we change that law?” Lankford asked on the Senate floor. “Great question. A question that should have been answered by this body a long time ago, but communications companies and cellphone company lobbyists overwhelmed this body and pushed back and say, ‘Let's study the issue.’”

He said he repeatedly met with leaders at the Federal Communications Commission in an effort to resolve the issue. "Each year ... they say, 'We're studying it.'"

The more we can do to prevent the rampant use of contraband cell phones in jails which act as a gateway for criminal activity both inside and outside of prisons—the more families, victims & communities will feel safe and secure. States need jamming authority now. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) January 25, 2023

FCC opposes cellphone jamming, citing safety concerns

The FCC has long opposed allowing jamming technology at state prisons.

It causes more problems than it solves, the FCC said in one statement. It can interfere with mobile 911 calls and public safety communication.

Lankford was a cosponsor in August of the Cellphone Jamming Reform Act. It never got a vote and died.

"States need jamming authority now," Lankford tweeted last week.

The FCC in 2021 did come up with a procedure for designated prison officials to request wireless providers turn off cell signals, one by one, without a court order.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma AG, other prosecutors want to stop cellphone use in prisons