Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) to Host Investor R&D Showcase Highlighting Updates to Clinical Programs

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SHANGHAI, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBMG) ("CBMG" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical firm engaged in the drug development of immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases, announced it will host a virtual R&D Showcase at 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time on Monday, July 13, 2020.

The event will feature an overview and update of clinical and pre-clinical programs currently being researched and developed by CBMG.

Speakers include:

Tony (Bizuo) Liu – CEO and CFO

Yihong Yao, PhD – CSO

Michael Humphries, MD – Head of Development Strategy

The live webcast will include video and slide presentations and can be accessed from the investors section of the CBMG website at www.cellbiomedgroup.com.

To RSVP for the event, please e-mail Sarah Kelly, Director of Communications at sarah.kelly@cellbiomedgroup.com

About Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBMG) develops proprietary cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and degenerative diseases. The company conducts immuno-oncology and stem cell clinical trials in China using products from its integrated GMP laboratory. The Company's GMP facilities in China, consisting of twelve independent cell production lines, are designed and managed according to both China and U.S. GMP standards. Its Shanghai facility includes a "Joint Laboratory of Cell Therapy" with GE Healthcare and a "Joint Cell Therapy Technology Innovation and Application Center" with Thermo Fisher Scientific. These partnerships focus on improving manufacturing processes for cell therapies. CBMG currently has ongoing CAR-T Phase I clinical trials in China. The China NMPA (formerly CFDA) approved the Company's IND application for a Phase II trial for AlloJoin®, CBMG's "Off-the-Shelf" allogenic haMPC therapy for the treatment of Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA), and has accepted the Company's IND application for a Phase II trial for ReJoin® autologous haMPC therapy for the treatment of KOA. The NMPA has also accepted CBMG's dossier for an IND application for clinical trials of anti-BCMA CAR-T. CBMG is included in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index the small-cap Russell 2000® Index and the Loncar China BioPharma index. To learn more about CBMG, please visit www.cellbiomedgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, trends, specific activities, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts, including our plans to host a virtual R&D Showcase or expectations regarding our clinical and pre-clinical programs, may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include any risks detailed from time to time in CBMG's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including risks relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, including risks associated with the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response to it. Generally, the words "believes," "anticipates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plans," "intend," "estimate," "projects," "presents," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions or the negative thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events or to our future activities and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual activities, actions or achievements to be materially different from any future activities, actions or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Company/Investor Contact:

Derrick C. Li

Head of Strategy and Investor Relations, CBMG

Phone: 917-717-0994

Email: derrick.li@cellbiomedgroup.com

