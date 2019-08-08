Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (CBMG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ: CBMG)

Q2 2019 Earnings Call

, 4:30 p.m. ET

Derrick C. Li -- Head of Strategy and Investor Relations

Good morning and thank you, everyone, for joining us. Today, on our call is Tony Liu, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Cellular Biomedicine Group. After he completes his quarter update, we will open the call to questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that some of the information you'll hear during our discussion today will consist of forward-looking statements, including without limitation, those regarding revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, other income expenses, taxes, capital allocation and future business outlook. Actual results or trends could differ materially from our forecast. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in CBMG's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Cellular Biomedicine Group assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements on information, which speaks as of the respective dates.

I'd like to turn the call over to Tony for introductory remarks.

Tony Liu -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Derrick, and thanks to everyone for joining us today for the second quarter to 2019 earnings call. I am very pleased to provide an update on our robust pipeline, as we have been making significant progress on our development. On today's call, I will be bringing everyone up to date on our immuno-oncology or I/O pipeline comprised of CAR-T and specifically, our B-cell maturation antigen or BCMA for multiple myeloma program and our anti-CD19, CD20 BICAR for non-Hodgkin lymphoma or NHL. Additionally, I'll be providing updates on our alpha-fetoprotein TCR-T or AFP-TCR-T, tumor infiltrating lymphocytes or TIL. Besides I/O development progress update, I will also discuss our regenerative medicine for knee osteoarthritis or KOA pipeline. I'll also touch base on our critical partnership with Novartis in bringing Kymriah to China.

In 2018, our team laid the groundwork for a new state-of-the-art facility in Shanghai, Pharma Valley. And I'm very pleased to say you, you reap what you sow. I hope to articulate succinctly the benefits of our seasoned research and development team, our own high-capacity GMP facility and our own highly experienced process development, manufacturing, quality, regulatory affairs and clinical teams. We plan to seek additional GMP manufacturing site in China and in US to further cement our advantage in significantly differentiated high through-put, low cycle time, better quality cell manufacturing process.

In the second quarter, we made strides on a number of initiatives, including preclinical development, manufacturing readiness and clinical development. First, we continue to work closely with Novartis to support the required technology transfer that will facilitate the introduction of Kymriah in China.

Second, our in-house developed anti-BCMA target began patient recruitment during the first quarter of 2019. And we have added two more sites to our investigator initiated trial. We're very pleased to see our initial anti-BCMA CAR-T, which showed good in vivo anti-tumor activity. Our differentiated automated manufacturing process uses serum-free culture and a swift cycle time with a digital [Indecipherable]. Preliminary results from the clinical trials have been positive, and we plan to present preliminary clinical data during the fourth quarter of this year.

Third, we have been seeing encouraging preclinical data with our anti-CD19, CD20 BICAR and have developed a proprietary automated, fully close serum-free culture, swift manufacturing processing, using what we have coined as GC Expo. We expect to initiate the first-in-human study as soon as possible or practical.

Now let's turn our attention to updates on the solid tumors. We are working on finalizing our AFP-TCR-T trial or HCC. China has half of the world's liver cancer patient population and constitutes a serious, widespread and unmet medical need. We have done critical preclinical toxicity studies and are pleased with our findings. Kudos to our research and translational medicine, manufacturing and clinical teams as we have worked closely with the leading HCC hospital NPI in China to establish the foundation for the first-in-human study. Meanwhile, our research and translational medicine and manufacturing teams continue to work together to develop CBMG's TIL program based on technology we licensed from the National Institutes of Health for solid tumors. Our first indication for TIL therapy with the target late-stage non-small cell lung cancer or known has NSCLC. We will continue to provide timely updates on our progress in development in TIL therapy in the coming quarters, both from disease indications and manufacturing process perspectives.