Celsius CEO Resigns as Bankrupt Crypto Firm Works to Survive

9
Hannah Miller
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Celsius Network Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Alex Mashinsky, who founded the embattled crypto startup and served as pitchman for the sky-high yields it promised to its thousands of investors, is stepping down as the company works its way through bankruptcy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Hoboken, NJ-based company said it appointed Chief Financial Officer Chris Ferraro, a JPMorgan Chase & Co. veteran, to the role of chief restructuring officer and interim CEO.

The leadership change represents a major shift for the company, which filed for bankruptcy protection in July. Celsius was one of the most notable casualties in this year’s crypto market meltdown, which started with the implosion of the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin in May and went on to engulf crypto lender Voyager Digital Holdings Inc., hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and others across the industry while handing investors billions of dollars in losses.

Mashinsky, 56, who co-founded Celsius in 2017, said that he will continue “working to help the community unite behind a plan that will provide the best outcome for all creditors – which is what I have been doing since the company filed for bankruptcy,” according to a statement from Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP, the law firm representing Mashinsky.

The statement included an excerpt from Mashinsky’s resignation letter, which said that he regrets that his role as CEO “has become an increasing distraction.”

Under Mashinsky’s leadership, Celsius became mired in an increasing number of controversies. The company froze user withdrawals in June as it experienced liquidity issues, faced a lawsuit in July that called the firm a “Ponzi scheme” and disclosed a $1.19 billion deficit in its bankruptcy filing later that month. Along with Gemini Trust Co. and Voyager, Celsius faced scrutiny earlier this year from the US Securities and Exchange Commission over whether products that pay interest on crypto deposits should be registered as securities.

The startup has also faced the wrath of its customers. A chat group on the Telegram messaging app called “Celsius Custody Accts” has gained more than 1,300 members after being promoted on Reddit in July. The group’s members have contributed funds to secure legal representation in an effort to recover the money they invested on the Celsius platform. The company sought to return $50 million to users who were locked out of their Celsius accounts, but that’s just a fraction of the more than $200 million worth of crypto trapped on the platform.

Read more: Crypto Reddit Mobilizes After Being Pummeled by Bankruptcies

The company eyed a comeback as Mashinsky laid out plans to pivot to crypto custody during an internal meeting earlier this month, according to a report from The New York Times. Following Tuesday’s announcement, the price of the Celsius token fell 4% to $1.40, according to CoinMarketCap.

Mashinsky “doesn’t have any credibility to push through any reorganization plans, given his track record,” Mike Alfred, a private investor who co-founded BrightScope Inc. and who has been a notable critic of Celsius even before it filed for bankruptcy, said. “In order to get a reorganization plan approved, he probably has to walk away.”

Celsius’s official committee of unsecured creditors said in a statement filed in court today that after conducting an investigation it “concluded that allowing Mr. Mashinsky to remain as CEO was unacceptable and not in the best interests of the estates, and that new executive leadership was required.”

“For the avoidance of any doubt, the Committee intends to pursue any actionable claims against Mr. Mashinsky, other insiders, and any related parties for the benefit of all account holders and unsecured creditors,” the filing said.

Read more: Crypto Shakeout Engulfs the C-Suite as CEOs Start Leaving (1)

Mashinsky joins a growing list of crypto executives who have resigned or announced plans to step down during the market’s downdraft. Jesse Powell, the often controversial co-founder of crypto exchange Kraken, announced last week that he was giving up the role of CEO to become chairman. In August, crypto brokerage Genesis’s CEO, Michael Moro, and Alameda Research co-CEO Sam Trabucco gave up their titles. Michael Saylor, the long-time CEO of MicroStrategy Inc., stepped down after the software maker and Bitcoin buyer reported more than $1 billion quarterly loss related to the cryptocurrency’s massive price plunge.

Also Tuesday, Brett Harrison, president of crypto exchange FTX US, announced plans of his own to step down.

(Adds creditors’ statement)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Celsius CEO steps down amid bankruptcy proceedings

    (Reuters) -Celsius Network said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Alex Mashinsky has decided to step down and the bankrupt crypto lender appointed finance chief Chris Ferraro as its interim CEO. Before Celsius, Ferraro spent nearly 18 years at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Celsius also said Ferraro would serve as the company's chief restructuring officer.

  • Former prisoners and family members rally against prison package ban

    Formerly incarcerated people and family members of prisoners rallied outside Sing Sing prison against the ban limiting packages sent to prisoners.

  • United Natural Foods: This Large Food Distributor Is Performing Well

    The leading distributor of healthy foods to grocery stores is overcoming labor and inflationary obstacles

  • Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Network's CEO, Alex Mashinsky, Resigns

    Chief Financial Officer Chris Ferraro has been appointed as chief restructuring officer and interim CEO with immediate effect.

  • Former Baylor players call out Kim Mulkey after she declines to talk about Brittney Griner

    Two Baylor women's basketball alumni who played under coach Kim Mulkey are speaking out after she declined to comment on Brittney Griner.

  • DFX Token to Become Available to Trade on Global Exchanges Huobi and MEXC Amid Optimization of the DFX Protocol

    Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2022) - DFX's Finance native token, DFX Token ($DFX), will become available for trading on Huobi Global and MEXC Global on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.DFX Finance LogoTo view an enhanced version of this logo, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8822/138617_096201484430aa55_001full.jpgThis comes as DFX Finance continues in its quest to revolutionize the trading of fiat-backed stablecoins.The DFX Protocol is an Ethereum-based d

  • U.S. fines 16 Wall Street firms $1.1 billion over record-keeping failures

    The sweeping industry probe, which was first reported by Reuters last year and had since been disclosed by multiple lenders, is a landmark case for the agency, regulatory experts said. "The firms admitted the facts...acknowledged that their conduct violated recordkeeping provisions of the federal securities laws... and have begun implementing improvements to their compliance policies and procedures to settle these matters," the SEC said.

  • Putin grants Russian citizenship to U.S. whistleblower Snowden

    Snowden, 39, fled the United States and was given asylum in Russia after leaking secret files in 2013 that revealed vast domestic and international surveillance operations carried out by the NSA, where he worked. U.S. authorities have for years wanted him returned to the United States to face a criminal trial on espionage charges.

  • Syria, North Korea take swipes at West as UN assembly ends

    Some of the West's fiercest critics made their cases in the closing hours of the U.N. General Assembly meeting of world leaders, as Syria and North Korea on Monday accused the United States and its allies of trying to impose their will on the world. Syria’s top diplomat called for a U.S.-led military coalition to get out of his country, a North Korean ambassador said his nation wouldn't yield to U.N. demands to give up its nuclear weapons program, and both condemned sanctions against their countries. U.S. President Joe Biden addressed the assembly last week, making no direct mention of Syria but briefly complaining that North Korea “continues to blatantly violate U.N. sanctions” over its nuclear activities.

  • Wall Street to Pay $1.8 Billion in Fines Over Traders’ Use of Banned Messaging Apps

    Eleven banks and brokerages admit they violated rules that require storage of written communications.

  • A GOP takeover of the House could be a boon for crypto legislation

    With polls indicating Republicans will take control of at least the House of Representatives after November’s U.S. elections, the conventional wisdom in Washington is that divided government will lead to little meaningful legislation getting passed over the next two years. While it’s true that Democrats and the GOP are unlikely to come to agreement on hot-button topics like taxes or immigration, there are a few areas, like cryptocurrency regulation, that are ripe for bipartisan agreement, according to Ben Koltun, director of research at Beacon Policy Advisors. “The crypto momentum will only continue as its an issue that doesn’t rise to the level of inclusion in a partisan policy document, but also doesn’t neatly divide along party lines,” he wrote in a Tuesday note to clients, referring to the fact that the GOP left crypto out of its “Commitment to America” campaign agenda for House Republicans.

  • U.S. is 4 or 5 years from 'fully operational' CBDC: Expert

    Davidoff Hutcher & Citron Chair of Federal Government Relations Jonathan McCollum discusses central bank digital currency regulation and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on decentralized finance infrastructure.

  • Home to 28,000 U.S. troops, S.Korea unlikely to avoid a Taiwan conflict

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Tensions over Taiwan have raised the thorny issue of whether U.S. troops based in South Korea would be involved in any conflict, with American and South Korean officials acknowledging that the peninsula could easily be dragged into a crisis. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol told CNN in an interview aired on Sunday that his country was keen to work with the United States to “expand freedom”, but that in a conflict over Taiwan, North Korea would be more likely to stage a provocation and that the alliance should focus on that first. North Korea has a mutual defence treaty with China and military analysts suggest it could coordinate with Beijing or take advantage of a crisis to pursue its own military goals.

  • 11 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Chinese stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy Now. Even though an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve has dampened hopes of a soft landing for the […]

  • Crypto Exchange FTX Is Moving Its US Headquarters From Chicago to Miami

    FTX has been steadily building up its presence in southern Florida, including purchasing the naming rights to the NBA’s Miami Heat arena in 2021 for $135 million.

  • Bitcoin Turns Lower as US Stock Selloff Extends Into Sixth Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrencies failed to hold onto gains Tuesday as US stocks also faltered and extended losses for a sixth straight session.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsDrinking Several Cups of Coffee a Day May Be Linked to Longer Lifespan in StudyGoldman and BlackRock Sour on Stocks as Recession Risk RisesBitcoin, the

  • Larry Summers called it again on the collapse of the British pound. Here’s how much worse it could get, analysts say

    The pound plummeted to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar on Friday.

  • Celsius Network CEO Alex Mashinsky to resign

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses reports that Celsius Network CEO Alex Mashinsky will resign from the cryptocurrency company.

  • These 2 Stocks Are ‘Oversold Gems’ With Over 100% Upside Potential, Says Roth Capital

    Barring selected periods of relief, the inherent trend of the stock market has been resolutely negative in 2022. For investors searching for ways to boost the portfolio’s performance, there have generally been slim pickings. But if you look on the bright side of a market situation where stocks are continuously pushed further down, what you get are some low and enticing entry points. Roth Capital’s tech and communications expert Scott Searle certainly thinks that with a bit of digging, investors

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. Pay attention.