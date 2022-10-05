Celsius cofounder, chief strategy officer resigns: report

Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius’ cofounder and chief strategy officer S. Daniel Leon has resigned, a week after the company’s CEO Alex Mashinsky stepped down, according to an internal company memo viewed by CNBC.

The company’s previous global tax director, Lior Koren, is taking over and will operate out of Israel, the internal memo said, according to CNBC.

Celsius has not responded to Forkast’s request for comment.

In June, Celsius stopped withdrawals, swaps and transfers citing “extreme market conditions,” and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy shortly after the freeze, with a $1.2 billion deficit on its balance sheet.

Simon Dixon, the founder of the crypto investment platform BankToTheFuture, predicted that Celsius may face being bid by major capitals in the future when the remaining tokens cannot be sold.

In September, Celsius applied to a bankruptcy court for a motion to sell stablecoins to pay off debt but was opposed by a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) trustee, according to crypto media outlet Cointelegraph.

