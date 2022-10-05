Celsius cofounder, chief strategy officer resigns: report

Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius’ cofounder and chief strategy officer S. Daniel Leon has resigned, a week after the company’s CEO Alex Mashinsky stepped down, according to an internal company memo viewed by CNBC.

Fast facts

  • The company’s previous global tax director, Lior Koren, is taking over and will operate out of Israel, the internal memo said, according to CNBC.

  • Celsius has not responded to Forkast’s request for comment.

  • In June, Celsius stopped withdrawals, swaps and transfers citing “extreme market conditions,” and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy shortly after the freeze, with a $1.2 billion deficit on its balance sheet.

  • Simon Dixon, the founder of the crypto investment platform BankToTheFuture, predicted that Celsius may face being bid by major capitals in the future when the remaining tokens cannot be sold.

  • In September, Celsius applied to a bankruptcy court for a motion to sell stablecoins to pay off debt but was opposed by a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) trustee, according to crypto media outlet Cointelegraph.

