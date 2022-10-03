Celsius ex-CEO withdrew US$10 mln before crypto lender froze customer accounts: report

Alex Mashinsky, who resigned as chief executive officer of Celsius on Sept. 27, reportedly withdrew US$10 million from the crypto exchange in May, weeks before it filed for bankruptcy and froze withdrawals in June, according to the Financial Times.

Fast facts

A spokesperson for the embattled ex-CEO said he “withdrew a percentage of cryptocurrency in his account, much of which was used to pay state and federal taxes.”

The spokesperson added that Mashinsky and his family still held US$44 million of frozen crypto assets with Celsius following the withdrawals, which he voluntarily disclosed to the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors (UCC) during bankruptcy proceedings.

Celsius halted withdrawals, swaps and transfers in June due to “extreme market conditions,” despite having told customers the company was financially secure and “full speed ahead” just days earlier.

Celsius filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy soon after this freezing, claiming that, due to its balance sheet’s US$1.2 billion deficit, “without a pause, the acceleration of withdrawals would have allowed certain customers — those who were first to act — to be paid in full while leaving others behind to wait for Celsius to harvest value from illiquid or longer-term asset deployment activities before they receive a recovery.”

Celsius is expected to submit details of Mashinsky’s transactions to a bankruptcy court this week along with other documentation further detailing the company’s financial situation.

