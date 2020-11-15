Celsius Holdings, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

As you might know, Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 12% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$37m, while EPS were US$0.06 beating analyst models by 200%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following the latest results, Celsius Holdings' four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$170.6m in 2021. This would be a substantial 43% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 38% to US$0.11. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$164.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.16 in 2021. While next year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a large cut to EPS expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view of these results.

Curiously, the consensus price target rose 27% to US$33.50. We can only conclude that the forecast revenue growth is expected to offset the impact of the expected fall in earnings. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Celsius Holdings at US$40.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$25.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Celsius Holdings'historical trends, as next year's 43% revenue growth is roughly in line with 38% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 6.5% next year. So although Celsius Holdings is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Celsius Holdings. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Celsius Holdings going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

