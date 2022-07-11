Celsius lost over US$350 million in DeFi: report

Monika Ghosh
·1 min read

Celsius deployed over US$1 billion of assets in decentralized finance (DeFi) and incurred over US$350 million in losses, according to a report by blockchain analytics firm Arkham Intelligence.

Fast facts

  • Celsius handed over about US$530 million in corporate funds to an asset manager who used “high-risk leveraged crypto trading strategies,” the report said. Arkham identified the asset manager in question as Jason Stone, CEO of investment firm KeyFi.

  • The trades resulted in forced liquidations worth US$61 million and total apparent losses of US$350 million, the report stated. From the over US$1 billion deployed in DeFi, Celsius lost more than US$100 million to hacks, the analysis said.

  • According to the report, when the market crash in early June put Celsius at risk of liquidation, the firm put in roughly US$750 million to maintain the positions, “potentially playing a key role in forcing them to freeze withdrawals.”

  • Despite holding billions of dollars worth of its native token CEL, the firm spent more than US$350 million purchasing the token from exchanges.

  • Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky sold US$45 million worth of CEL tokens, sometimes on the same exchanges where Celsius used corporate funds to buy CEL, the report said.

  • An email seeking a comment from Celsius on the Arkham report went unanswered outside of U.S. business hours.

