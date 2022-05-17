Celsius Network’s mining arm plans public listing

Timmy Shen
·1 min read

Celsius Mining, a Bitcoin mining unit of cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network, is planning to go public, as the company doubles down on its mining business.

Fast facts

  • Celsius Mining said on Monday that it filed a Form S-1 draft registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • “The registration statement is expected to become effective after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions,” the company said.

  • The crypto firm’s move comes as it looks to fuel its mining business, with US$500 million investment announced in November to expand Bitcoin mining operations in North America.

  • Celsius Network has come under increasing regulatory pressure, as the SEC started scrutinizing crypto firms’ practice of paying interest on crypto token deposits earlier this year.

  • The company in April banned non-accredited and new investors from earning interest in its platform.

