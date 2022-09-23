Celsius Shareholders File to Stake Their Claim for Bankruptcy Payouts

Ian Allison
·2 min read

Holders of preferred equity in failed cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network want to make sure they’re at the table in talks on clawing back their investments, as well as first dibs on proceeds from the sale of certain assets, saying they are worried the bankruptcy process is overly focused on retail customers.

Law firm Milbank LLP filed a motion in the bankruptcy court for the Southern District of New York to appoint a Preferred Equity Committee to represent Series A and Series B shareholders, and to place them at the front of the queue when it comes to the sale of custody firm GK8 and the Celsius mining operations.

“Not only is the UCC [Unsecured Creditors Committee] laser focused on maximizing value for the customers, without regard for the Equity Holders, but the Debtors also have made it abundantly clear that the UCC is their partner, and these cases are all about the customer,” the statement said.

The lawyers said a fiduciary is needed to take the equity holders’ side of the dispute before a plan of reorganization is proposed that “violates the Bankruptcy Code.”

The action on the part of the shareholders, who poured some $750 million in Series B funding into the company just months before it sank into bankruptcy, creates another faction of claimants.

In a move that will further divide the Celsius case, the motion also requests that the court caps claims at the U.S. dollar value as of the date of the bankruptcy petition date. Effectively, this means that if cryptocurrency prices increase over the course of the proceedings, the upside goes to the equity holders and not the customers. If crypto goes down, however, customers take a hit.

“This is a total bombshell likely to alienate the entire creditor body and constituencies,” Thomas Braziel, founder of bankruptcy investment specialist 507 Capital, said in an interview. “It is potentially leading to World War III in the Celsius case.”

See also: Celsius Network Might Be Planning to Turn Its Debt Into Crypto ‘IOU’ Tokens

Recommended Stories

  • The Yen Can Still Move Tech Stocks, but in a Way You Wouldn't Expect

    Let me show you how a move from the Bank of Japan could offer a glimmer of hope for names like Apple and Microsoft.

  • A Time for Patience and Very Short-Term Trading

    The most important thing to do at this point is to embrace the fact that we are in the jaws of an ugly bear market and not fight it.

  • How the Fed interest rate hike impacts your credit cards, HELOCS and auto loans

    America's central bank has raised the lending rate again, meaning there will be increased interest for loans.

  • Stukes: rookie punt returner not to blame for big blunder

    The Denver Broncos have admittedly made plenty of rookie mistakes so far. Special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes said rookie Montrell Washington actually did the right thing by not bolting onto the field for a punt return early in the fourth quarter against Houston, forcing head coach Nathaniel Hackett to burn a timeout. “I don't think you can blame Montrell for that, correct?" Stukes said Thursday in his first comments on the sequence that occurred with just under 10 minutes left in Denver's 16-9 victory.

  • Crypto-Mining Data Center Compute North Files for Bankruptcy, CEO Steps Down

    The company earlier this year raised $385 million in fresh capital.

  • Bitcoin has reached bottom and could go back above $60,000 ‘some time in the next 4 years,’ says MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor

    Michael Saylor, chairman and co-founder of MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) said bitcoin could go back to $68,990, its peak reached in November “sometime in the next four years,” and could reach $500,000 in the next decade if it matches the market cap of gold. MicroStrategy is also making developments on the Lightning network, a payment protocol layered on the Bitcoin network, Saylor told MarketWatch Editor-in-Chief Mark DeCambre at the Best New Ideas in Money Festival Wednesday. “We’re building Lightning wallets that can be deployed to enterprises, say that you can give it (bitcoin) to 1,000 of your employees in an afternoon, or lightning walls where you can wrap your websites with a layer of digital energy to protect it from cybersecurity attacks,” Saylor said.

  • ‘You’re starting to see all the classic early signs’: Legendary investor Ray Dalio says the stock market has further to fall before a recession hits

    With the Fed making its third 75-basis-point hike this year, Dalio says greater economic contraction is on the horizon.

  • Lumber falls after mortgage rates solidify their move above 6% amid hawkish Fed rate hikes

    "The lumber market continues to be in a state of overall malaise as buyers anticipate lower overall demand going forward," Sherwood Lumber told Insider.

  • The Fed raised rates — retirees and near-retirees should do this

    Retirees have to watch their spending, especially after the Federal Reserve’s latest rate hike announced on Wednesday. For the third time in a row, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would raise the benchmark federal-funds rate – this time, by a 0.75 percentage point so that it hovers between 3% to 3.25%. The news may seem unsettling for retirees, in particular, many of whom are living on fixed incomes.

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 145% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    The brutal sell-off in the technology sector presents a chance to own this semiconductor giant at a discount.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed Again. But the Pain Is Almost Over.

    The S&P 500 is down more than 2% since Tuesday’s close. There is reason to believe markets are close to finding a floor.

  • Home Buyers Have Put Their Plans on Hold. These Are the 7 Worst Housing Markets, According to Lennar.

    Boise, Idaho; Philadelphia; Pensacola, Fla.; Austin; and Reno, Nev.; Minnesota; and Utah are the housing markets with the most buyer pullback, says one home builder.

  • Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

    “We printed up too much money, and just thought the party would never end,” Icahn said, adding that with the Fed raising rates to fight inflation, "the party's over."

  • Rising rates, price slump deal double blow to Hong Kong homeowners

    When Stephanie Cheung bought a small, two-bedroom apartment for HK$7.7 million ($981,041) as an investment in April 2021, she booked a 6% gain by the summer as Hong Kong's property market boomed to historical highs. The price surge was driven in part by optimism that Hong Kong's borders would reopen after some of the world's most stringent COVID-19 measures over the past two-and-a half years. The price of Cheung's 450 square foot flat has dropped 6%, and the rental income of HK$16,300 is no longer enough to cover mortgage repayments after monthly interest increased by HK$2,400 a few months ago.

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc

  • Social Security Recipients: Be Careful What You Wish For on Oct. 13

    This has been a painful year for seniors living on a fixed income, as the U.S. economy is experiencing the highest inflation since the early 1980s. In fact, last year, the Social Security Administration announced the 2022 COLA the same day as the September 2021 CPI report. Seniors may be looking forward to as large an increase as possible; however, if you're one of them, you should be careful for what you wish for.

  • 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks Down 32% and 81% That Billionaires Are Buying

    Despite macroeconomic headwinds that dragged the broader markets down into bear market territory in 2022 (and many individual stocks down even further), some investors still found reasons to be optimistic. While stock splits have no actual impact on the intrinsic value of a business, they can give share prices a boost by making a stock affordable to a wider range of potential investors. Select hedge fund managers got in on this act in the second quarter.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 5% Today

    After popping briefly yesterday on positive analyst commentary over its 2022 Global Technical Conference performance, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is trending lower again Thursday -- down 5% through 11 a.m. on some curious comments from the company's CEO. Commenting on what some analysts have called the "eye-watering" prices announced for its latest series of GeForce RTX graphics, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang asserted that "Moore's Law is dead" -- and that semiconductor prices are only going up from here. To refresh your memory, Moore's Law is an assertion made by legendary Intel engineer Gordon Moore in 1965, that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit roughly doubles every two years, with the result that semiconductors will get both better and cheaper over time.

  • IRS Could Change Your Tax Bracket To Fight Inflation

    There are no reasons to be thankful for high inflation. However, unexpected -- but not necessarily unfortunate -- consequences of this year's persistently high inflation rate will be...

  • If the market passes this upcoming test, stocks will be poised to move higher. We’re not there yet.

    Consider all the attention given to a possible “double bottom.” A double bottom occurs when the market forms an initial low, rallies for a while, subsequently falls back to that initial low but doesn’t fall significantly lower, and then begins a major new leg up. The comments about double bottoms made by Robert Edwards and John Magee, authors of the Bible on technical analysis entitled “Technical Analysis of Stock Trends,” are telling.