Can Celtic plc (LON:CCP) Rely On Its Fundamentals For Future Uptrend In Price?

Looking at Celtic's (LON:CCP) mostly flat share price movement over the past week, it is easy to think that there’s nothing interesting about the stock. However, the company's key financials probably have more to say so you may want to give the company a closer look given that stock prices usually follow the long-term financial performance of a business. Specifically, we decided to study Celtic's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Celtic is:

9.3% = UK£9.6m ÷ UK£103m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Celtic's Earnings Growth And 9.3% ROE

At first glance, Celtic seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks quite decent. However, while Celtic has a pretty respectable ROE, its five year net income decline rate was 18% . So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

So, as a next step, we compared Celtic's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 12% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Celtic is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Celtic Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Celtic doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which doesn't explain why the company's earnings have shrunk if it is retaining all of its profits. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Celtic has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Celtic by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

