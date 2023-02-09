Celtics' Brown has broken bone in face, out indefinitely

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket between Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden, right, and forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
2
·1 min read

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown has a broken bone in his face, the team confirmed on Thursday in an injury update that did not specify how long he will be out.

The Celtics said Brown will miss Friday night's game against Charlotte but provided no further details.

Brown left Wednesday's game against Philadelphia after colliding with Jayson Tatum under the basket when they were both going for an offensive rebound.

Brown appeared to take Tatum’s elbow in the left side of his head. He went to the floor and was slow to get up; when he did, he went straight to the locker room, rubbing his left eye and cheek.

After the game, coach Joe Mazzulla said he had no more information, but guard Malcolm Brogdon said Brown appeared to be in pain when he left.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Celtics lose Jaylen Brown, hold on to beat Sixers 106-99

    The NBA-leading Boston Celtics scrounged enough out of their bench to keep the Philadelphia 76ers at bay in the Eastern Conference playoff race. With three of the Celtics' regular starters out — and Jaylen Brown soon to join them — Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White scored 19 points apiece to lead Boston to a 106-99 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Brown, who missed the previous game with a non-COVID illness, left the game after colliding with Jayson Tatum under the basket when they were both going for an offensive rebound.

  • Jaylen Brown shares update after suffering facial fracture

    Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown took to Instagram to share an update after sustaining a facial fracture in Wednesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

  • Celtics' Jaylen Brown suffers facial fracture in collision with teammate Jayson Tatum

    Jaylen Brown was named an Eastern Conference reserve for the NBA All-Star Game, but his chances of taking part later this month seem diminished.

  • Celtics vs 76ers Betting Forecast

    Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers

  • Dougie Hamilton with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken

    Dougie Hamilton (New Jersey Devils) with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken, 02/09/2023

  • Abortion protests at Clearwater clinic like a ‘tinderbox ready to explode,’ workers say

    CLEARWATER — The volunteers grip umbrellas like riot shields. In neon pink vests, they buzz around the parking lot of Bread and Roses Woman’s Health Center, a clinic that provides abortions. It’s a Saturday morning in January, and patients arrive in a steady stream. So do the protesters. “No trespassing” signs line the property, but a sidewalk in front of the clinic is fair game — leaving ...

  • Celtics done making moves for 2022-23 after adding Mike Muscala, will turn to buyout market

    The Celtics have an open roster spot and can offer the most money of any contending teams with their $3.2 million disabled player exception the ball club received after the Danilo Gallinari injury last offseason.

  • Report: Mike Muscala traded to the Boston Celtics

    The Moose is on the move.

  • Joe Biden Attributes Classified Documents Discovery To Poor Packing

    The president said in a new interview that his staff didn't "go thoroughly through every single piece of literature" when clearing out his old offices.

  • Wagner Group stops recruiting prisoners

    The founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenaries has said its prison recruitment drive has ended, after thousands of inmates were sent to fight in Ukraine.

  • JD Davison considered the Boston Celtics best G League prospect

    Davison is Boston's best G League prospect as related in a recent survey of such players around the NBA.

  • Ukrainian UN diplomat tells Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters to keep to 'strumming guitar' after pushing Ukraine misinformation during council meeting

    For years, Roger Waters has been less focused on the Dark Side of the Moon, and more interested in pushing conspiracies from the Dark Side of the Web.

  • Report: Spurs spurn Boston Celtics offer for Jakob Poeltl, deal center to Toronto Raptors

    Boston now turns its attention to the other targets on their list and has until 3 pm ET to get the call in if a deal is to be had.

  • Wagner Group claims to have stopped recruiting prisoners for war against Ukraine

    Russia’s Wagner mercenary group has “completely stopped” recruiting prisoners to fight alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, Wagner founder Evgenii Prigozhin said on Feb. 9.

  • Why 49ers QB Trey Lance 'feels horrible' for Brock Purdy

    The 49ers quarterback spoke to Matt Harmon on Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII about his recovery from ankle surgery, plus his relationship with his fellow San Francisco signal caller. Trey joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Sleep Number - find out more at sleepnumber.com.

  • Indian Wells entries include injured Nadal, Djokovic

    Two of the biggest names on the men’s entry list for the BNP Paribas Open are unlikely to play in the Southern California tournament. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal were injured during the Australian Open last month, and Djokovic’s COVID-19 vaccination status also is still an issue for the tournament that runs March 6-19 at Indian Wells. Djokovic, a five-time winner in the desert, missed last year's tournament because of his vaccination status.

  • Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. ran how fast?

    The big man can move #GoBucks

  • Roger Waters to Speak on Russia’s Behalf at U.N. Security Council Meeting

    Waters previously blamed Ukraine and NATO for provoking a war with Russia. Roger Waters to Speak on Russia’s Behalf at U.N. Security Council Meeting Alex Young

  • Rockets fans celebrate as Nets trade Kevin Durant to Suns

    The #Rockets control Brooklyn’s first-round draft assets through 2027, and Kevin Durant is no longer on the #Nets roster. Understandably, Houston fans are happy with the news.

  • Inquiry links Putin to missile in MH17 downing

    STORY: This leaked 2017 phone call is supposedly Vladamir Putin - speaking with a top pro-Russian politician in Ukraine's breakaway Luhansk province.It’s part of the evidence investigators have been looking at in their probe of the downing of Malaysian Airline Flight 17 in 2014.On Wednesday (February 8), investigators said there were “strong indications” Putin approved the use of a Russian missile system in Ukraine, which shot down the plane. "Intercepted conversations revealed that the decision about whether to provide military support lay with Putin. There is also specific information showing that the request to supply the separatists with heavier anti aircraft systems was submitted to Putin and that the request was granted."But they say more evidence of Putin and other Russian officials’ involvement is needed for a criminal conviction."We do have strong indications about his decision-making, but we do not reach the high bar and beside that, because at this moment Putin is still head of state - he is head of state - he has an immunity. So only after he's not a head of state we can look into what's next. "As a result, they are closing their investigation – for now. "We've reached our limits. We've done everything that we can within our limits, and the next answers, they lay in Russia. And as long as there's no cooperation with Russia, those answers will remain there."Russia has denied any involvement with the downing of the civilian airliner - which killed 298 passengers and crew.The plane was shot down by a Russian missile system as it flew over eastern Ukraine from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.Ukrainian forces were fighting Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk province at the time.Investigators said the case could be reopened if new evidence emerges.Piet Ploeg represents the victims’ families. He lost his brother, sister-in-law and nephew in the crash."A bit of disappointment about the fact that nobody is going to be prosecuted for now."