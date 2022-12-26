Celtics star Marcus Smart proposes to girlfriend on Christmas with a little help from Will Smith

Celtics star Marcus Smart proposed to his girlfriend on Christmas with a little help from Will Smith.

The basketball star announced on his social media pages Sunday night, that he is engaged to his girlfriend Maisa Hallum.

Smart first posted a tweet on Twitter saying “I’ve had enough. Been holding it in too long and it’s about time this gets said….”

Fans were confused on what was going on, and minutes later Smart tweeted again saying “It’s time for me to leave…”

His final tweet answered everyone’s questions on what was going on.

“Oh I forgot the rest,” Smart wrote. “Time for me to leave the single life. She said YES!!! (Whew)”

Oh I forgot the rest… Time for me to leave the single life.



She said YES!!! (Whew) pic.twitter.com/bV7uPG5x1V — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) December 26, 2022

On his Instagram, Smart posted the full video of the proposal. In the video Will Smith is shown wishing the couple a Merry Christmas and then saying “Your not going to end this Christmas empty handed.”

You then see Smart getting down on one knee and tapping Hallam on the shoulder.

Smart proposed shortly after the Celtics 139–118 home win over the Bucks on Sunday.





Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW