Celtics' Walker, Smart set to return versus Hawks

Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker is set to return to the lineup Friday night versus the Atlanta Hawks after missing three games due to left knee soreness.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Walker will be on a minutes restriction of approximately 30 against Atlanta.

Walker said his ailing knee is feeling much better.

"I feel pretty good," Walker said after Friday's morning shootaround. "It's much improved. I'm going to try to give it a go tonight."

Walker said he got "a lot of treatment" and did strengthening exercises during his time out of the lineup.

Walker is averaging a team-best 22 points per game in his first season with the Celtics but has missed eight games. He sat out just six over the previous four seasons while playing for the Charlotte Hornets.

Boston also will get point guard Marcus Smart (quadriceps) back against the Hawks. He missed the previous two games.

Shooting guard Jaylen Brown and forward Daniel Theis will miss the contest with ankle injuries. Theis will be missing his second straight game while Brown was hurt during Wednesday's contest against the Orlando Magic.

Small forward Gordon Hayward (foot) will also sit out, according to Stevens.

"He's the one guy that since Christmas Day has played in every game," Stevens said of Hayward. "Everybody else has gotten an organic rest because of the injuries. ... He's probably been due the last couple of games to miss one."

--Field Level Media