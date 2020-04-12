Is Cembre (BIT:CMB) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Cembre S.p.A. (BIT:CMB) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Cembre's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Cembre had €9.04m of debt in December 2019, down from €9.67m, one year before. However, it does have €21.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €11.9m.

A Look At Cembre's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Cembre had liabilities of €31.5m due within a year, and liabilities of €11.4m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €21.0m as well as receivables valued at €23.8m due within 12 months. So it actually has €1.85m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Cembre's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the €254.1m company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Simply put, the fact that Cembre has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

But the other side of the story is that Cembre saw its EBIT decline by 6.3% over the last year. That sort of decline, if sustained, will obviously make debt harder to handle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Cembre can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Cembre has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Looking at the most recent three years, Cembre recorded free cash flow of 42% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Cembre has €11.9m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. So we are not troubled with Cembre's debt use. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Cembre you should know about.