Cement spills onto highway as police chase truck stolen from gas station, GA cops say

Local and state police were led on a chase through multiple Georgia counties after a cement truck was stolen from a gas station, media outlets report.

Around 9 a.m. on Feb 27, a cement truck driver left the truck running while he went inside a gas station in Grovetown. While he was away, a 41-year-old man jumped into the truck and drove off, authorities told The Augusta Press.

Deputies followed the truck onto Interstate 20, where they were joined by state patrol, according to WJBF.

“Two troopers attempted to use stop sticks to disable the concrete truck and bring the pursuit to an end, but they were unsuccessful,” a Georgia State Patrol spokesperson told The Augusta Press.

As the truck swerved around on the highway, it started dumping wet cement onto the roadway, making it more difficult to follow the truck, WRDW reported.

The truck was finally stopped after a state trooper shot the radiator and hydraulic tank of the truck, ending the pursuit, WJBF reported.

Cars were left stranded on the highway for hours as authorities tried to clean up the cement that had spilled on the highway, according to WRDW. The road eventually opened up again around 12:30 p.m.

The Augusta Press reports that the man was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft, fleeing police and reckless driving.

The chase began in Grovetown and ended 20 miles away in Thomson in eastern Georgia.

