Cemetery desecrated by driver ‘doing doughnuts’ among tombstones, NC cops say

A 20-year-old North Carolina man is facing felony charges of grave desecration after he allegedly performed a series of stunts in a cemetery, including “doing doughnuts” among the tombstones, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says.

Investigators say it happened Tuesday in Chadbourn, 127 miles southeast of Raleigh. WECT identified the site as Bellvue Cemetery.

Deputies say someone called to report “several graves and floral arrangements being desecrated by a vehicle driving through the cemetery and doing doughnuts,” the sheriff’s office said.

Tips led to Christian Quinn Walters, 20, of Chadbourn, who was arrested Wednesday on a felony warrant of ”desecration of a grave site in excess of $1,000.” Bond was set at $50,000, officials said.

“The case is still under investigation at this time and further charges may be pending,” according to the sheriff’s office.