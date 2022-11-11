Cemetery Sun: Band's stolen kit found but held for police tests

A band who had their instruments and tour van stolen said they had had a "mad 24 hours" after the items were found by police but held for tests.

Cemetery Sun, who are on a UK tour, woke up after a gig in Manchester to find their van had been stolen from outside their city centre hotel.

A woman was arrested earlier, but the band said forensic examinations of the stolen items were still to take place.

The Californian band said they would borrow kit for the rest of their tour.

The band from Sacramento was due to play in London later, Newcastle on Sunday and Leeds on Monday, before moving on to dates in Italy, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Their spokesman said they would fulfil their UK dates, but it was likely the band would be cancelling the European leg of the tour.

"We will probably be cutting our losses," he said.

'Delighted'

He said the stolen items, which included custom-made guitars, a mixing desk and merchandise, were worth about £20,000 in total.

The van, with the items inside, were taken from a car park opposite The Marriott Hotel in Manchester, where the band had stayed.

They had played at the O2 Ritz on Tuesday, before staying an extra night in the city to watch Manchester City's match against Chelsea on Wednesday.

The spokesman said the band were "delighted" the items were recovered, "although it has been a mad 24 hours".

"We don't even know what state they are in, so we are borrowing kit for the rest of the tour," he added.

Greater Manchester Police said a 30-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, remained in custody for questioning.

