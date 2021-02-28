A cemetery worker was killed after being buried alive on the job in a 7-foot grave

Taylor Ardrey
·2 min read
police tape
A view of the "Police Line- Do Not Cross" tape marking the parameter of a temporary field hospital to treat covid-19 patients set up in Central Park by "Samaritans purse" a charitable organization working with Mount Sinai. on April 07, 2020 in New York City, United States. COVID-19 has spread to most countries around the world, claiming over 80,000 lives with over 1.4 million infections. Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

  • A cemetery worker in Long Island, New York, died after a grave collapsed on him on Thursday, police said.

  • Rodwin Allicock's co-workers attempted to dig him out of the seven-foot grave, but ultimately couldn't.

  • Suffolk County Police are investigating this incident.

A 42-year-old cemetery worker was killed while working in a seven-foot grave in Long Island, New York.

The incident happened to Rodwin Allicock at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai at about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 25, according to a press release from the Suffolk County Police Department. Police said Allicock was working in a grave when it collapsed on top of him.

"His co-workers attempted to dig Allicock out, but were unsuccessful," the press release said.

Allicock, a native of Coram, New York, was pronounced dead at the scene "by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Center," police said.

Authorities who responded to the scene include the Suffolk County Police Emergency Service Section, Suffolk County Fire Rescue coordinators, the Suffolk County Department of Public Works, the Middle Island Fire Department, Hagerman Fire Department, Selden Fire Department, and Setauket Fire Department.

The Suffolk County Police and Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the incident.

