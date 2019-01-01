Is Cenergy Holdings SA (EBR:CENER) A Volatile Stock?

If you own shares in Cenergy Holdings SA (EBR:CENER) then it’s worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that ‘Volatility is far from synonymous with risk’, beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What we can learn from CENER’s beta value

Given that it has a beta of 1.88, we can surmise that the Cenergy Holdings share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If this beta value holds true in the future, Cenergy Holdings shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Cenergy Holdings’s revenue and earnings in the image below.

Could CENER’s size cause it to be more volatile?

Cenergy Holdings is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of €232m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Since Cenergy Holdings has a reasonably high beta, it’s worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. In order to fully understand whether CENER is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Cenergy Holdings’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

